More than a dozen generic drug manufacturers accused of raising prices on U.S. consumers in an alleged illegal price-fixing case are asking a federal court in Philadelphia to impose a gag order on investigators.

The companies, in a motion filed Tuesday, cited a Dec. 9 Post story about the expansion of the sweeping, multi-state civil inquiry to more than 16 companies and 300 drugs.

They also cited a news conference this week by the attorneys general from Connecticut and Louisiana, which they contended was part of a subsequent “media blitz’’ even though it received scant attention.

“Certain plaintiffs continue to appear far more interested in litigating their claims in the media rather than before this court,’’ the companies said in their request that Judge Cynthia M. Rufe tell all parties in the case to refrain from speaking outside of court.

The move to stifle public comment highlights the extreme stakes and sensitivity for the generic companies accused of illegal conduct.

Overbilling as part of the alleged price-fixing schemes is well into the billions, and some companies could be on the hook for big damages if the case reaches trial.

The companies allege that Connecticut prosecutors, who are spearheading the 47-state case against the manufacturers, are stepping up public statements in a bid to win settlements.

A spokeswoman for Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen said the state plans to oppose the gag order request.

“We believe the motion is without merit and further that, as public officials, state attorneys general have a duty to inform their constituents on matters of public concern,’’ said spokeswoman Jaclyn Severance.

The disclosure in the Post of the massive scope of the case triggered a round of condemnations from public officials and advocacy groups. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who is considering a 2020 bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, introduced a bill this week that would give the federal government authority to step in and manufacture generic drugs in certain circumstances.

Calls Wednesday morning to two of the biggest generic manufacturers named in the case, Teva and Mylan, were not immediately returned.

The motion filed by the generic companies complained that statements to the Post by one investigator in particular, Joseph Nielsen, the Connecticut assistant attorney general leading the case, diverged from the allegations made in court.

“This included: revealing the number of companies and drugs at issue in the investigation, publicizing the states’ purported conclusions about defendants’ pricing patterns, and providing details about the alleged harm and impact that the states believe to have occurred,’’ the manufacturers said.

The companies noted the broad media attention given to the Post story, calling it a “headline-worthy piece of information repeated by other news sources.’’ They cited a development a few days after the article was published, when a reporter for Business Insider contacted drug companies and said she had obtained a copy of unredacted court documents that detailed some emails and text messages cited in the states’ investigation.

“These developments have unfairly prejudiced defendants as certain plaintiffs have sought to shift this litigation out of the courtroom,’’ according to the generic companies’ motion.