The deal represents the second major move in CEO Thomas Rabe’s drive to consolidate Bertelsmann as the world’s biggest bookseller, after the 185-year-old publisher took full control of Penguin Random House less than a year ago.

“This acquisition will create enormous added value for our company,” Rabe said of the Simon & Schuster deal.

“We are building our position as one of the leading creative content companies in the United States . . . I’m convinced that this is a good day both for book publishing and for authors.”

The deal to acquire Simon & Schuster — which reported revenue of $814 million in 2019, is profitable and employs 1,500 staff — is expected to close during 2021 subject to antitrust approval.

— Reuters

TECHNOLOGY

Dell, HP boosted by remote work increase

Dell Technologies and HP reported quarterly revenue that topped Wall Street estimates, lifted by customer upgrades of personal computers for remote work and school during the pandemic.

Dell’s sales climbed 2.8 percent to $23.5 billion in the period that ended Oct. 30, the Round Rock, Tex.-based company said in a statement Tuesday. Rival HP reported it shipped a record 19 million PCs in its recent quarter, as well as more home printers than it has sold in years. HP also gave a profit forecast for the current period that beat analysts’ projections and said it would raise its quarterly dividend 10 percent.

Michael Dell and HP CEO Enrique Lores are trying to revamp their PC makers into more profitable businesses. Both companies have taken steps to cut operating expenses, and they produced better-than-projected profits.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Delta Air Lines pilots voted in favor of a deal that avoids furloughs through Jan. 1, 2022, in exchange for pay cuts, a union representing the pilots said on Wednesday. The 1,713 Delta pilots, who were expected to be furloughed on Nov. 28, will now receive a partial pay of 30 hours a month along with medical benefits and vacation accrual, while they stay off their jobs.

Intuit, the software company behind TurboTax, won U.S. antitrust approval for its $7.1 billion takeover of personal finance website Credit Karma. The Justice Department said Wednesday it was clearing the deal after Credit Karma agreed to sell its tax business to Square for $50 million to resolve government concerns over competition in do-it-yourself tax products. San Francisco-based Credit Karma has attracted more than 100 million users by offering free credit scores since it was founded in 2007.

Tesla is issuing two recalls covering about 9,500 vehicles for roof trim that may separate and bolts that may not have been properly tightened. The larger recall covers 9,136 Model X cars from the 2016 model year, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Wednesday.