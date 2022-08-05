Global food prices fall as Ukraine eases supply concerns; top contractor faces Pentagon criticism

Gift Article Share

Global food prices fall as grain fears ease Share with The Post: What’s one way you’ve felt the impact of inflation? ArrowRight Global food prices fell the most since 2008 after Ukraine moved toward restarting exports, easing concerns over supplies of grains and vegetable oils. A United Nations index of world food costs plunged almost 9 percent in July. The index fell to the lowest since January, before Russia’s blockade of ports in Ukraine — a major food exporter — pushed up food costs to a record.

The U.N. index fell for a fourth month, offering some relief to consumers facing a deepening cost-of-living crisis that spans everything from energy to transport. Still, prices remain elevated, putting pressure on households while global hunger is worsening.

Wheat and corn prices eased last month after Moscow and Kyiv reached a deal to reopen Ukraine’s ports and the first ship sailed from Odessa. But two weeks after the deal, myriad challenges are left to solve before exports can be ramped up. Three more grain ships left the country’s ports Friday.

The U.N. index tracks export prices for raw goods and excludes retail markups, so while it’s a more encouraging sign for consumers, they’re still facing high prices. Africa’s Sahel region has experienced the worst food-security crisis in a decade, with tens of millions across the continent facing hunger.

Food giant Nestlé pushed another round of price increases on consumers during the second quarter as its own costs increased. Supermarket company Ocado Group said that consumers are switching to cheaper products to save money.

— Bloomberg News

Pentagon criticizes Lockheed production

Lockheed Martin has delivered more than 800 F-35 fighter jets, but production is still marred by excessive defects and rework that risk substantial delivery delays and reduced readiness, according to the Pentagon’s Defense Contract Management Agency.

Lockheed, the Defense Department’s top contractor, has improved in many regards from the F-35’s first production lot through the current 14th batch, but “too many quality assurance defects” aren’t found at the initial assembly station, only to be discovered either before or after formal acceptance of the warplanes, the agency said.

F-35 subcontractors Northrop Grumman and BAE Systems also “have had many manufacturing non-compliances,” the contracting agency said in its comments on the costliest U.S. weapons system.

Lockheed said in a statement that it “works closely with our customers and is committed to delivering quality products on time.” Specifically, the company said, the need to scrap, rework or repair parts “has continuously improved lot-over-lot since the F-35 program began, and we reduced it by 7.6 percent in 2021 from 2020.”

— Bloomberg News

The developer of a major pipeline system that connects the Marcellus Shale gas field in western Pennsylvania to an export terminal near Philadelphia pleaded no contest Friday to criminal charges that it systematically polluted waterways and residential water wells across hundreds of miles. Dallas-based Energy Transfer Operating agreed to independent testing of homeowners' water and promised to remediate contamination in a settlement of two separate criminal cases brought by the Pennsylvania attorney general.

A U.S. judge on Friday threw out a former Deutsche Bank trader's conviction for conspiring to manipulate the global lending benchmark Libor, after an appeals court tossed the convictions of two former colleagues he testified against. U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan granted Timothy Parietti's request to void his guilty plea and judgment of conviction, and have the government return his $1 million fine, saying it served the "interests of justice." Prosecutors did not oppose the request. Parietti, 56, had also been sentenced to three years of supervised release, and has completed that sentence.

Lyft said ride-share volumes were on track to exceed pre-pandemic levels as it reported the highest earnings in its history, a sign that investment to stem a shortage of drivers is paying off. The San Francisco-based ride-hailing company reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $79.1 million in the second quarter.

— From news services

