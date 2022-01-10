GM accepts California emissions rules



Airbus said Monday that it delivered 611 passenger jets in 2021, an 8 percent increase over 2020 but an indication that airlines are still cautious about adding new planes during a pandemic that has reduced travel worldwide. More than three-quarters of last year’s deliveries were for planes in Airbus’s A320 family, which are mostly used for short and medium-length flights. Deliveries of widebody, two-aisle planes continued to lag, reflecting the much slower recovery in international flights. U.S. rival Boeing is scheduled to report 2021 deliveries and orders on Tuesday.

Virgin Atlantic Airways will offer its first flights to Austin, expanding its U.S. network in a challenge to British Airways. Virgin will serve the Texas state capital four times weekly starting May 25 with its fleet of Boeing 787 widebody jets, the England-based carrier said in a statement Monday.

Goldman Sachs announced a new credit card with General Motors, adding another Main Street brand to its consumer business. The agreement is Goldman’s second major ­co-brand deal, following the launch of a credit card with Apple in 2019. Goldman is taking over the card business from Capital One, which has been offloading some of its smaller portfolios.