GM accepts California emissions rules

Three years ago, Newsom announced the state would not buy any GM vehicles for its government fleets because GM had supported then-President Donald Trump’s efforts to ban California from making its own emissions rules.
“GM is joining California in our fight for clean air and emission reduction as part of the company’s pursuit of a zero-emissions future,” Newsom said in a statement following GM’s latest move. “This agreement will help accelerate California’s nation-leading commitment to tackling the climate crisis. We welcome GM in our clean vehicle revolution.”
GM is investing $35 billion by 2025 to develop EVs and self-driving cars. GM’s self-driving subsidiary, Cruise, is testing and validating self-driving ride-share shuttles in San Francisco, and GM CEO Mary Barra has said Cruise will bring personal self-driving cars to market by the middle of the decade.
HOUSING
Landlords buying up single-family homes
Single-family landlords eager to profit from soaring rents in the United States have stepped up their purchases of houses.
Deals by investors — including a smaller portion of flippers — helped push up prices more than 20 percent on average, squeezing out normal buyers, according to an analysis by Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody’s Analytics. Investors accounted for 26 percent of single-family purchases in the third quarter, up from 15 percent a year earlier, the study shows.
The cities with the biggest surges in investor buying — Atlanta; Jacksonville, Fla.; Phoenix; Charlotte; and Las Vegas — have also had some of the biggest price gains, said Zandi, whose analysis included data from CoreLogic.
Investors from mom-and-pop landlords to Wall Street firms are rushing to buy houses that can command premium rents.
Traditional buyer purchases fell slightly to 1.14 million.
A third of the investor purchases involved flippers, down from a half one year earlier.
ECONOMY
Fed reports steady consumer optimism
Short-term inflation expectations held steady in December after several months of increases, and consumers became more optimistic about their job prospects, according to a survey released by the New York Federal Reserve on Monday.
Median expectations for what inflation will be in one year were unchanged at 6 percent, according to the New York Fed’s monthly survey of consumer expectations. Consumers’ expectations of what inflation could be in three years also stayed steady at 4 percent, the survey showed.
Consumers lowered their expectations for how much the prices of essential items, such as food and gas, will rise in the year ahead.
The monthly survey of consumer expectations is based on a rotating panel of approximately 1,300 households.
Airbus said Monday that it delivered 611 passenger jets in 2021, an 8 percent increase over 2020 but an indication that airlines are still cautious about adding new planes during a pandemic that has reduced travel worldwide. More than three-quarters of last year’s deliveries were for planes in Airbus’s A320 family, which are mostly used for short and medium-length flights. Deliveries of widebody, two-aisle planes continued to lag, reflecting the much slower recovery in international flights. U.S. rival Boeing is scheduled to report 2021 deliveries and orders on Tuesday.
Virgin Atlantic Airways will offer its first flights to Austin, expanding its U.S. network in a challenge to British Airways. Virgin will serve the Texas state capital four times weekly starting May 25 with its fleet of Boeing 787 widebody jets, the England-based carrier said in a statement Monday.
Goldman Sachs announced a new credit card with General Motors, adding another Main Street brand to its consumer business. The agreement is Goldman’s second major co-brand deal, following the launch of a credit card with Apple in 2019. Goldman is taking over the card business from Capital One, which has been offloading some of its smaller portfolios.
