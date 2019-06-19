AUTO INDUSTRY

GM again tries to avoid Takata air bag recall

General Motors is trying to avoid recalling potentially deadly Takata air bag inflaters in thousands of full-size pickup trucks and SUVs for the fourth straight year, leaving owners to wonder whether vehicles are safe to drive.

The automaker petitioned the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to exempt it from recalls that were required under a 2015 agreement between Takata and the government.

Takata inflaters can explode with too much force, blowing apart a metal canister and spewing shrapnel.

Twenty-four people have been killed and hundreds injured by the inflaters worldwide.

GM’s petition, posted Wednesday by the government, says the inflaters are unique to GM and are safe, with no explosions even though nearly 67,000 air bags have deployed in the field. But Takata declared the front passenger inflaters defective under a 2015 agreement with the government. GM’s efforts to avoid the recalls raise questions about whether the inflaters are safe and why NHTSA has taken more than three years to rule on GM’s petitions. The first one was filed in May 2016.

Takata used the volatile chemical ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion and inflate air bags. But high humidity and hot temperatures can cause the chemical to deteriorate and burn too fast, blowing apart metal canisters designed to contain the explosions and hurling shrapnel.

— Associated Press

TECHNOLOGY

Apple, Best Buy expand iPhone deal

Apple and Best Buy said on Wednesday that they have extended a partnership that will allow the Minneapolis-based retailer’s technicians to fix iPhones at any Best Buy store in the United States.

The deal between the two companies will cover all 992 U.S. Best Buy stores, up from about 225 stores previously. In addition, 7,600 of Best Buy’s so-called Geek Squad technicians are now certified to carry out the repairs using parts from Apple.

Apple also carries out repairs at its stores, but there are several U.S. states with no Apple Store.

Apple said that it now has 1,800 third-party repair providers in its U.S. network, three times as many as three years ago.

The company has faced criticism in the past from groups who say the iPhone maker has made its devices too difficult to repair by refusing to make genuine Apple parts available to independent repair shops.

— Reuters

Also in Business

Harley-Davidson will partner with China's Qianjiang Motorcycle to produce a smaller model bike, making good on promises to build more motorcycles outside the United States that have angered President Trump. Last year, he threatened Harley with higher taxes in response to its plans to move production for European customers overseas, part of the company's strategy for dealing with falling sales in its home market and increased costs from higher trade tariffs.

PG&E, the California utility giant that went bankrupt five months ago amid crippling wildfire liabilities, has reached a $1 billion settlement with local government agencies that were harmed by blazes its equipment ignited. The deal between PG&E and 14 public entities includes a settlement for the town of Paradise, which was destroyed in November's Camp Fire, the deadliest in California history. The agreement doesn't affect lawsuits filed by individual homeowners and businesses.

— From news services