GM announces fix for Chevy Bolt batteries

The recall follows reports of 13 battery fires, GM said, which can occur when there are two separate defects in the battery modules. More than 140,000 Bolts are covered by the recall, which is expected to cost $1.8 billion. GM said it’s negotiating with LG over who will pay.
GM said it expects over the next 60 days to develop diagnostic battery software that will let car owners charge their cars unattended and to full power. Currently, owners are told to limit charging to 90 percent and to park outdoors.
“We absolutely have figured out how these defects happened . . . to make sure that they can’t happen going forward, and that’s what started our production up again,” Tim Grewe, GM’s director of battery cell engineering, told reporters Monday.
GM shut down its Orion plant where Bolts are manufactured through the week of Oct. 11. It gave no update for resuming production there.
GM issued the first Bolt recall in November after reports of fires, one spreading to a house.
— Associated Press
LAWSUITS
Twitter agrees to settle in class-action suit
Twitter said on Monday that it would pay $809.5 million to settle a shareholder class-action lawsuit accusing the social media company of deceiving investors about how often people used its platform.
The settlement resolved a case that had been on the verge of going to trial. Jury selection had been scheduled to begin on Monday, but at a Sept. 17 hearing U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in Oakland, Calif., postponed it until late November.
Twitter, former chief executive Richard Costolo and another former officer, Anthony Noto, denied wrongdoing in agreeing to the settlement, which requires Tigar’s approval.
Shareholders sued Twitter in September 2016, alleging it artificially inflated its stock price by misleading them about user engagement.
Shareholders said Twitter acknowledged the truth after Costolo left the company in June 2015 and its stock price dropped 20 percent.
— Reuters
Also in Business
The U.S. government’s highway safety regulator has opened an investigation into a potential problem that surfaced last year with 56 million Takata air bags but that the agency eventually deemed safe based on industry research. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has not posted an official document on the investigation yet but said that it wasn’t aware of any injuries or fatalities due to the problem and that the public “does not need to take any action.” The agency said Monday that its investigation will try to determine if there’s a defect in non-recalled frontal and passenger inflaters manufactured by Takata, adding that “no present safety risk has been identified.”
New York plans to build two major electricity transmission lines to help the state meet its ambitious climate goals, which include getting 70 percent of its power from renewable sources by the end of the decade. One line will run 174 miles from Upstate New York’s Delaware County to Queens. Another will stretch 339 miles from Quebec to Queens, according to a statement on Monday. The lines will move enough power for over 2.5 million homes and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 77 million metric tons over the next 15 years, according to the statement.
Buy-now, pay-later services are seen by credit-card issuers as stealing market share from debit cards and cash payments, Morgan Stanley said in a report Monday. Executives from American Express, Capital One, Synchrony Financial and other firms mentioned buy-now, pay-later products more than five dozen times during investor presentations last week, according to the Morgan Stanley report. The products allow consumers to split their purchases into scheduled payments. They have become especially popular among Generation Z and millennial shoppers who prefer fast, cheap payments with no interest fees and minimal credit checks. Retailers pay providers a fee for each transaction.
— From news reports