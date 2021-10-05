Executives say the lab will be operational by mid-to-late next year and will house hundreds of engineers and others who will work on battery innovations and how to manufacture them.
“We need to make better batteries that cost a lot less,” said Tim Grewe, GM’s director of battery cell engineering and strategy.
GM said it is spending “hundreds of millions of dollars” on the lab but wouldn’t give specifics. The lab will employ hundreds of people, but GM wouldn’t give an exact number there, either. Executives said there would be some new hires.
The automaker is working on several new battery chemistries, including solid state, which have solid conducting material instead of the liquid electrolyte found in most current lithium-ion batteries. Solid-state batteries can store more energy, expanding range or allowing for smaller batteries.
The lab also will work on building larger battery cells, which can cut costs as well.
For now, GM’s only fully electric offerings are the Chevrolet Bolt and a Bolt utility vehicle.
The Bolt is capable of going 259 miles on a single charge and starts at about $32,000. The cars are being recalled because of battery fires.
— Associated Press
ENERGY
Pipeline builder faces environmental charges
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) charged Energy Transfer with 48 counts of environmental crimes for its conduct during construction of the long-delayed Mariner East 2 natural gas liquids pipeline.
“There is a duty to protect our air and water, and when companies harm these vital resources through negligence — it is a crime,” Shapiro said in a statement.
Mariner East has been slowed by numerous work stoppages by state and local officials mostly related to sinkholes that developed near the pipeline or spills of drilling fluids used to bore under waterways.
Energy Transfer, which was not immediately available for comment, said recently it planned to complete all phases of the pipeline expansion by the end of 2021.
Mariner East transports liquids from the Marcellus/Utica shale in western Pennsylvania to customers in the state and elsewhere, including international exports from Energy Transfer’s Marcus Hook complex near Philadelphia.
The attorney general’s office said that in addition to repeatedly spilling thousands of gallons of drilling fluid, Energy Transfer on several occasions failed to report the spills to state environmental regulators despite the legal requirement to do so.
In addition, the attorney general’s office said the drilling fluid contained unapproved additives at multiple locations that affected drinking water in wells.
Energy Transfer started work on the $2.5 billion Mariner East expansion in February 2017 and originally planned to finish the 350-mile pipeline in the third quarter of 2017.
Since May 2017, Pennsylvania has issued about 125 notices of violation to Mariner East, mostly for drilling fluid spills.
— Reuters
Also in Business
Volvo is recalling more than 460,000 vehicles worldwide over the risk that an air-bag component that has bedeviled automakers for years could rupture into metal fragments and strike drivers. The Swedish carmaker told the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration it has identified potential for tablets of propellant in its vehicles' air-bag inflaters to decay if they're subject to moisture and high temperatures. This can lead dust particles to form and cause the inflater to rupture.
PepsiCo said Tuesday it would probably raise prices again early next year, as it looks to overcome supply-chain challenges that include everything from a shortage of Gatorade bottles to a lack of truck drivers. PepsiCo has already raised prices of its sodas and snacks in recent weeks, echoing the strategy of the broader packaged foods industry.
— From news services