Volvo is recalling more than 460,000 vehicles worldwide over the risk that an air-bag component that has bedeviled automakers for years could rupture into metal fragments and strike drivers. The Swedish carmaker told the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration it has identified potential for tablets of propellant in its vehicles' air-bag inflaters to decay if they're subject to moisture and high temperatures. This can lead dust particles to form and cause the inflater to rupture.