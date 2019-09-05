AUTO INDUSTRY

GM turns to Google for dashboard technology

General Motors will use embedded Google technology to power navigation, voice- activated controls and other vehicle infotainment functions starting in 2021, in a win for Alphabet in the race with Amazon and other technology companies to control dashboards.

GM said it will offer Google Assistant, Google Maps and other applications available through the Google Play app store in all its vehicle brands outside China, which is GM’s largest single market. GM said the first vehicles with built-in Google infotainment technology will launch in 2021, with more models rolling out in the following years.

Google has previously struck deals to embed infotainment technology in cars built by allied automakers Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi and Volvo, owned by China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group.

Amazon is wooing automakers to embed its rival Alexa voice assistant technology in vehicles. (Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos also owns The Washington Post.)

For years, GM and other automakers were reluctant to share dashboard space with Google, Apple and other tech companies. Automakers feared losing control of valuable data, and having their brands eclipsed by powerful Silicon Valley names.

Consumers are, however, forcing automakers to shift gears. Having functionality built in from Internet giants has begun to make for a smoother experience.

— Reuters

RETAIL

More chains change firearms policies

Walgreens Boots Alliance, CVS Health and supermarket chain Wegmans Food Markets said on Thursday they would start asking customers to not openly carry firearms in their stores, joining Walmart and Kroger, in a change of gun policy following several deadly mass shootings in the United States.

The retailers are among a growing number of U.S. companies, such as Delta Air Lines and Bank of America, that are responding to calls for action to help curtail the rash of gun violence that has plagued the nation, risking backlash from powerful gun owners’ groups as politicians consider options.

“We are joining other retailers in asking our customers to no longer openly carry firearms into our stores other than authorized law enforcement officials,” Walgreens said in an emailed statement.

Earlier this week, Walmart and Kroger said they would ask shoppers to stop openly carrying firearms in stores across the United States. Walmart also said it would discontinue sales of ammunition for handguns and some assault-style rifles in U.S. stores, and called for action on gun safety after a string of mass shootings.

— Reuters

Also in Business

U.S. private employers boosted hiring in August, suggesting the economy continued to grow at a moderate pace despite trade tensions that have stoked financial market fears of a recession. Labor market resilience was underscored by other data Thursday showing a slight increase last week in the number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits. The year-long trade war between the United States and China is weighing on business investment and manufacturing, threatening the longest economic expansion in history.

Drugstore chain H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, said on Thursday it had stopped purchasing leather from Brazil for the time being because of environmental concerns highlighted by Amazon wildfires. Sweden-based H&M follows VF Corp, owner of shoe and clothing brands including Timberland, Vans and North Face, which made a similar announcement.

Bayer said outside investigators found nothing illegal in a Monsanto project that tracked journalists, politicians and others in Europe before the companies combined last year. Law firm Sidley Austin concluded a review — ordered by Bayer — of Monsanto's past lobbying and public-affairs efforts. The probe came after French news reports in May that the U.S. company had kept secret scores on more than 200 people in a bid to suppress criticism and lobby for approval of Monsanto products such as Roundup weedkiller.

— From news services