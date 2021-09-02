The industry-wide chip shortage is causing massive auto production cuts around the globe.
Earlier this week, Ford said it will also cut truck production next week because of the chip shortage, while Toyota said last month it will slash global production for September by 40 percent from its previous plan.
GM will halt production for two weeks starting Sept. 6 at its Wentzville, Mo., plant that builds midsize trucks and full-size vans. GM will also halt production at the CAMI Assembly in Canada and San Luis Potosí Assembly in Mexico for two additional weeks. The company builds its Chevrolet Equinox SUV at both plants.
The automaker is also idling production for two additional weeks at its Lansing Delta Township plant in Michigan that builds the Chevrolet Traverse and the Buick Enclave.
GM’s Spring Hill, Tenn., plant that builds the GMC Acadia, Cadillac XT5 and Cadillac XT6 will cut two weeks of production in September, while its Ramos, Mexico, plant will take two additional weeks of downtime for Blazer production.
Equinox production, which has been halted since Aug. 16, will be down through the week of Sept. 27.
— Reuters
ENERGY
Chevron to invest in renewable fuels
Oil giant Chevron plans to invest $600 million in two soybean-crushing facilities owned by U.S. agricultural commodities trader Bunge, securing future feedstock for renewable fuels, the two companies said Thursday.
The investment will result in a 50/50 joint venture, under the memorandum of understanding the two companies said they reached.
U.S. refiners have been ramping up their production of renewable fuels, spurred by federal and state financial incentives, and are seeking to secure guaranteed access to vegetable oils, animal fat and used cooking oil, which some refiners say are already difficult to source.
Chevron would have the right of first refusal for the soybean oil crushed by Bunge, the companies said.
Refiners are eyeing partnerships with agricultural producers to source and process vegetable oils so they can produce green fuels such as renewable diesel. Oil giants want to use their existing crude refineries and avoid costly retrofits and conversions.
Chevron and Bunge’s proposed joint venture will include expanding Bunge’s facilities in Destrehan, La., and Cairo, Ill., to nearly double their capacity by 2024. The facilities currently crush 7,000 tons of soybeans per day, which can produce roughly 330,000 to 340,000 gallons of soy-based diesel.
Vegetable oil can then be treated in refining units such as hydrotreaters, which currently yield mainly diesel and jet fuel.
— Reuters
Also in Business
Facebook's WhatsApp was ordered to pay a $266 million penalty for failing to be transparent about how it handled personal information, its first fine under beefed-up European Union data protection law. The Irish Data Protection Commission — Silicon Valley's main privacy watchdog in Europe — said it found violations in the way WhatsApp explained how it processed users' and nonusers' data, as well as how data was shared between WhatsApp and other Facebook companies.
The United States secured a victory at the World Trade Organization on Thursday in a case brought by China over U.S. measures to limit the import of solar panel cells. A three-person WTO panel rejected all four of China's claims and said the measures did not breach global trade rules. The United States imposed a system of tariffs and a quota in 2018 after U.S. producers complained that imports of certain crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells had increased to such an extent that U.S. domestic industry risked serious harm.
Walmart said it will raise wages for a swath of its U.S. workforce, bringing its average hourly wage to $16.40 as the big-box retailer competes for employees amid a labor shortage. The raise of at least $1 per hour will start Sept. 25 and cover more than 565,000 workers, Walmart U.S. chief executive John Furner said in a message to employees. Furner said it's the third pay raise for store workers over the past year.
— From news services