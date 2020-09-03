The companies still need to complete a definitive agreement and officials said greater details on expected cost savings would be available then, but a person familiar with the matter said the savings would run in the billions of dollars for each company.

The partnership represents a significant expansion of existing collaborations between the two companies on electric and autonomous vehicles, connected vehicle technology and fuel cells. Honda is an investor in Cruise, the self-driving business that GM majority owns.

The deal marks another milestone in the consolidation of the global auto industry, as pressures to cut emissions and move toward electric vehicles strain the capital and engineering resources of even the largest players.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced a $50 billion merger with France’s PSA last year to create the world’s fourth-largest carmaker, Stellantis, in a move to address cost and scale issues. That deal is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

Japan’s Toyota has been expanding ties with smaller Japanese automakers such as Mazda and Subaru. Ford and German automaker Volkswagen have forged a wide-ranging alliance covering electric and commercial vehicles and autonomous driving technology.

GM and Honda said in April they would jointly develop two new electric vehicles for Honda and were planning to explore more ways to expand their alliance. They have already worked together on the design of an autonomous vehicle called Cruise Origin, and also collaborated on fuel cells and batteries.

— Reuters

PACKAGE Deliveries

FedEx to hire 70,000 seasonal workers

FedEx plans to hire about 70,000 seasonal workers to handle the holiday surge of packages, a 27 percent increase from last year’s peak, in what is expected to be an unprecedented level of delivery demand.

The courier has already added thousands of workers to keep up with a jump in deliveries as people order more online because of coronavirus concerns. In the quarter through May, FedEx’s U.S. ground deliveries rose 20 percent from a year earlier. The company will likely match or surpass that for its fiscal first quarter, which ended in August.

To keep up with demand, FedEx also will expand Sunday delivery service to 95 percent of the U.S. population by ­mid-September and has built more automated sorting centers, including more capacity to handle oversize packages.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Korean automakers Hyundai and Kia are recalling over 591,000 vehicles in the United States to fix a brake fluid leak that could cause engine fires. The recalls cover more than 440,000 Kia Optima midsize sedans from 2013 through 2015 and Kia Sorento SUVs from 2014 and 2015. Also covered are 151,000 Hyundai Santa Fe SUVs from 2013 to 2015. The affiliated automakers say brake fluid can leak inside a hydraulic control unit for the anti-lock brakes, possibly causing an electrical short that can lead to fires.

The founder of a New York hedge fund was criminally charged on Thursday over an alleged scheme to pressure a rival not to bid for assets related to Neiman Marcus's bankruptcy so he could buy them at a lower price, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday. Daniel Kamensky, the principal of Marble Ridge Capital, which has more than $1 billion in assets, was charged with securities fraud, wire fraud, extortion and obstruction of justice, the Justice Department said.

Austria plans to oblige large Internet platforms like Facebook and Google to delete illegal content within days and impose fines of up to $12 million in cases of noncompliance, the government said on Thursday. Austria's online hate speech law, now being drawn up, will target platforms with more than 100,000 users and annual revenue of more than 500,000 euros. It will give victims of online insults and abuse the opportunity to fight back quickly, officials said

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases employment data for August.