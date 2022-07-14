GM, partners plan network of 2,000 EV charging stalls across nation

Gift Article Share

GM, partners plan 2,000 EV charge stalls Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A major automaker, large truck stop chain and an electric vehicle charging company are proposing a network that would put charging plugs at 50-mile intervals along U.S. highways. General Motors, Pilot Travel Centers and EVgo said Thursday that they will build 2,000 charging stalls at “up to” 500 Pilot Flying J sites across the nation.

The companies wouldn’t answer questions about the cost or how much each will pay, but a statement says they’re counting on government grant money and programs from utilities to help put the network in place.

Construction will start this summer, with the first chargers operating in 2023, GM spokesman Philip Lienert said. The network should be finished in a couple of years, he said.

GM said the network would be along highways to enable interstate travel. When finished, the chargers would help the Biden administration move toward its goal of 500,000 stations nationwide by 2030 as it tries to get people to switch from gasoline-powered vehicles to fight climate change.

Bipartisan infrastructure legislation approved by Congress ended up providing just half of the $15 billion that Biden had envisioned.

Uber faces sex assault claims by 500 women

Uber Technologies is being sued by more than 500 women across the United States who claim to have been assaulted by drivers on the platform.

The complaint, filed by Slater Slater Schulman in San Francisco, alleges that women were “kidnapped, sexually assaulted, sexually battered, raped, falsely imprisoned, stalked, harassed or otherwise attacked” in their rides. It claims Uber has known about the sexual misconduct by some of the drivers since 2014.

Uber has long struggled to handle complaints of misconduct on the ride-hailing app. Just two weeks ago, the company released its second safety report that showed it received 3,824 reports of the five most severe categories of sexual assault in 2019 and 2020.

Uber has faced several lawsuits against it from women alleging sexual assault by drivers. In 2018, it agreed to settle a class action case brought by two women who claim they were taken advantage of by drivers after they had consumed alcohol. Uber has long defended itself by asserting that it can’t be held responsible for the behavior of its drivers, who are contractors not employees.

Uber said in a statement: “There is nothing more important than safety, which is why Uber has built new safety features, established survivor-centric policies, and been more transparent about serious incidents. While we can’t comment on pending litigation, we will continue to keep safety at the heart of our work.”

Bank of America was fined $225 million by regulators for unfair and deceptive practices related to a prepaid card program to distribute unemployment insurance and other public benefit payments. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency ordered the bank to pay $125 million and provide remediation to consumers who were harmed by the practices related to the card program. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau also ordered the bank to pay a $100 million civil money penalty and redress harmed consumers.

Emirates airline said on Thursday that it had rejected demands by London's Heathrow Airport to cut capacity despite being threatened with legal action and that it would continue to operate to schedule. Britain's busiest airport this week asked airlines to stop selling tickets for summer flights, capping the number of daily passengers flying from the hub to 100,000 to ease pressure on operations that have resulted in delayed and canceled flights.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce accused the Federal Trade Commission of a lack of transparency about its competition enforcement in a lawsuit Thursday, stepping up its campaign on behalf of corporate giants against antitrust threats from the Biden administration. In an unusual move designed to pressure a federal agency whose policies the trade group opposes, the Chamber alleged that the FTC refused to turn over public records about its proceedings, creating a "black-box environment" of uncertainty for business. The FTC declined to comment on the lawsuit.

