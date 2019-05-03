AUTO INDUSTRY

GM issues truck recall after fire reports

General Motors said Friday that it is recalling 368,000 medium- and heavy-duty diesel trucks equipped with engine-block heaters for fire risks after 19 reports of fires.

The recall covers some 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 4500, 5500 and 6500 trucks, and 2017-2019 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 trucks equipped with Duramax 6.6-liter diesel engines and an optional engine-block heater, including 324,000 U.S vehicles. The engine-block heater cord or the terminals may short-circuit and fail, GM said.

There are no reports of injuries, accidents or fatalities tied to the recall, GM spokesman Dan Flores said.

GM said the remedy for the issue was under development and told dealers on April 25 that the company was working with the supplier to obtain the required parts.

GM’s internal investigation began after a company engineer submitted a report in December to GM’s “Speak up for Safety” program after inspecting an engine-block heater recovered from a warranty return.

GM stopped building trucks with the optional combination late last month.

— Reuters

BANKING

Wells Fargo may refund some debit card fees

Wells Fargo said it expects to refund certain fees paid on debit card accounts as it reviews disclosures that may have confused customers.

The San Francisco-based bank, which is working to emerge from a series of customer-abuse scandals, also said Friday in a filing that its potential legal losses increased by $400 million in the first quarter. It’s the second consecutive quarter that this figure — essentially a worst-case scenario — has risen at the bank.

Wells Fargo might have to spend as much as $3.1 billion more than what it set aside by the end of March to resolve investigations and other legal woes, up from $2.7 billion at the end of December. The firm attributed the rise to a “variety of matters.”

The higher estimate and additional review show that legal risks increased again in a quarter that culminated with Tim Sloan stepping down as chief executive in the face of mounting political, regulatory and investor scrutiny. Allen Parker, the bank’s general counsel, is interim CEO while the board searches for its next leader.

Wells Fargo’s scandals erupted in 2016 with the revelation that employees had opened millions of potentially fake accounts to meet sales goals. Problems have since emerged across most business lines, prompting internal and external probes. The bank still faces more than a dozen investigations and 14 regulatory consent orders.

The company said in Friday’s filing that it is still in early talks with the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission to resolve probes related to sales practices.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Arne Sorenson, chief executive of Marriott International, has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and will continue in his role while undergoing treatment, the company said Friday. Sorenson, 60, has led Bethesda, Md.-based Marriott since 2012. In a statement, Sorenson said the cancer was discovered early. He will begin chemotherapy next week and is likely to undergo surgery toward the end of this year. "It does not appear to have spread and the medical team — and I — are confident that we can realistically aim for a complete cure," he said.

A federal judge in San Francisco on Friday approved a $307.5 million civil settlement for about 100,000 U.S. owners of Fiat Chrysler diesel vehicles that the government said had illegal software that allowed them to emit excess emissions. Under the settlement approved by Judge Edward Chen, about 100,000 owners and lessees of Ram 1500 and Jeep Grand Cherokee 3.0-liter diesel vehicles from model years 2014 to 2016 will receive payments for having a software reflash completed. Most owners will receive a payment of $3,075.

Exxon Mobil on Friday sued Cuban state-owned Unión Cuba-Petróleo and the CIMEX corporation in U.S. federal court over a refinery, gasoline stations and other assets seized in 1960 after Fidel Castro's revolution. The largest U.S. oil producer is the first corporation to sue Cuba since the Trump administration allowed a long-dormant section of the 1996 Helms-Burton Act to take effect Thursday.

— From staff and news services