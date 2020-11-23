GM recalls 6 million vehicles in U.S.

“Based on data generated through independent scientific evaluation conducted over several years, we disagree with NHTSA’s position. However, we will abide by NHTSA’s decision and begin taking the necessary steps,” the company said in a statement.

GM had argued its design and integration of Takata air bags into certain vehicles made the risk of defective equipment inconsequential, but NHTSA denied that petition and forced the automaker to abide by its recall order.

The affected vehicles include certain 2007-2014 Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Sierra, Chevy Tahoe, Chevy Suburban, Chevy Avalanche, GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade models.

— Bloomberg News

WORK

PayPal expects split workweek after virus

PayPal employees will probably spend more time working from home even after the coronavirus pandemic is over.

The company envisions the vast majority of staffers splitting their time between working from home and from one of the company’s offices, chief executive Dan Schulman said in a Bloomberg Television interview. The firm employed about 23,200 people globally at the end of last year, with almost half based in the United States.

“I don’t think we’re ever going back to what was,” Schulman said. “Some people will forever be at home, and others will be more in the office, but the vast majority will be some kind of three-two hybrid,” he said.

Schulman said it might take until late summer of 2021 or even the early fall before any vaccine has seen enough uptake for PayPal to begin bringing more workers back to the office.

Separately, Schulman said demand for a new PayPal service that allows users to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies has been overwhelming, with an early wait list for the offering attracting two to three times as much interest as the company had expected.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Amtrak said on Monday that it lost $801.1 million in the year ending Sept. 30 as revenue and passenger traffic fell sharply because of the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. passenger railroad is seeking nearly $2.9 billion in additional government assistance this year to avert more job and service cuts after winning a $1 billion U.S. stimulus in April. Amtrak said operating revenue fell 32 percent to $2.3 billion over 2019 levels, and ridership remains at about 25 percent of pre-virus levels.

Global airline lobby IATA is working on a mobile app that will help travelers demonstrate their coronavirus-free status, joining a push to introduce so-called covid passports as vaccines for the virus near approval. The Travel Pass will display test results together with proof of inoculation, as well as list national entry rules and details on the nearest labs, the International Air Transport Association said Monday. The app will also link to electronic copies of holders’ passports to prove their identities.

Colorado’s oil and gas regulator on Monday approved tougher permitting rules for new oil and gas wells, including requiring a 2,000-foot separation between wells and homes or public spaces, from the current 500-foot setback. Regulators had given preliminary approval for the rule in September, and the unanimous vote by the ­five-person commission was expected. The 2,000-foot separation, opposed by some industry groups, takes effect Jan. 15. It allows drillers to seek exceptions in some cases. Activists in the state had tried to pass similar legislation in the past. There are 4,600 permits before the commission for new oil and gas wells, and all will fall under the new rules, said a commission spokeswoman.

— From news reports

Coming today

9 a.m.: Standard & Poor's releases the S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for September.