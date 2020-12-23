GM recalls vehicles over seat belt issue

All have split-bench seats. Pickups with bucket seats are not affected.

GM says in government documents that the seat belt brackets may not have been secured to the seat frame. That means the belts may not properly restrain people in a crash. GM says it doesn’t know of any crashes or injuries.

The suspension recall covers the 2012 and 2013 Buick Regal, the 2013 Chevrolet Malibu, and the 2010 through 2013 Buick Lacrosse midsize cars that were sold or registered in salt-belt states. The rear toe links can rust and fail on 213,000 of the vehicles.

GM says it has no reports of crashes or injuries.

— Associated Press

EMPLOYMENT

Unemployment benefit seekers dropping

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell by 89,000 last week to a still-elevated 803,000, evidence that the job market remains under stress nine months after the coronavirus outbreak sent the U.S. economy into recession and caused millions of layoffs.

The latest figure, released Wednesday by the Labor Department, shows that many employers are still cutting jobs as the pandemic tightens business restrictions and leads many consumers to stay home. Before the virus struck, applications typically numbered around 225,000 a week before shooting up to 6.9 million in early spring when the virus — and efforts to contain it — flattened the economy. It has since come down but remains at historically high levels.

The total number of people who are receiving traditional state unemployment benefits fell to 5.3 million for the week that ended Dec. 12 from a week earlier.

— Associated Press

RETAIL

Clorox to make more packs of flat wipes

Clorox says it’s rolling out more pocket-size packs of disinfecting wipes.

The bleach maker — whose plastic tubs of 35 to 75 wet wipes have become a coveted item during the covid-19 pandemic — will be adding more flat packets of disinfecting wipes to its lineup. That could include “new packaging, new product counts and more,” the company said in an email.

With Americans still snatching up canisters of disinfecting wipes as fast as Clorox can make them, making more low-count packs could help keep product on the shelves after a year when soaring demand put the company’s shares on track for their best return since 1998.

To contend with demand, Clorox already cut its range of wipes products to 14 from more than 100 earlier this year, jettisoning lower-priority items like compostable wipes.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticketed manufactured goods rose a moderate 0.9 percent in November with a key category that tracks business investment plans showing a gain. The November gain in orders for durable goods, items expected to last at least three years, followed stronger gains in recent months including a 3.8 percent rise in October, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. A key category that serves as a proxy for business investment spending rose a modest 0.4 percent in November following much stronger gains of 3.6 percent in October and 3.9 percent in September.

U.S. energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for a fifth week in a row as higher energy prices prompt producers to keep returning to the wellpad in recent months. The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose by two to 348 in the week to Dec. 23, energy services firm Baker Hughes said in its report on Wednesday. The number of operating rigs has surged since August, when it hit a record low of 244, according to Baker Hughes data going back to 1940. U.S. oil rigs rose to 264 this week, their highest since mid-May, while gas rigs rose to 83, their highest since the end of April, according to Baker Hughes data.