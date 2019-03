Mary Barra (center), chief executive of General Motors, listens to a question from a member of the media during an event at the Orion Assembly plant in Orion Township, Michigan, on Friday. (Jeff Kowalsky/Bloomberg)

General Motors announced a substantial new investment at a Michigan factory Friday that the auto maker says underscores its commitment to building vehicles and creating jobs in the United States.

President Trump berated GM all week for closing a big plant in Lordstown, Ohio, that caused about 5,400 people to lose their jobs. GM’s announcement Friday was tailored to appease Trump, but is not a direct result of his pushing, according to two people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to speak publicly.

Auto companies spend years drawing up plans for what vehicles to build and where. They have to negotiate with the United Automobile Workers union and state and local governments over many details, making it impossible to roll out anything in a matter of days as Trump demanded in a phone call with GM chief executive Mary Barra on Sunday.

GM is pumping $300 million into its Orion Assembly plant in the Detroit suburbs to build a new electric car. The company did not disclose any details about the car, but it did say 400 jobs would be added to the Orion factory, which already produces the electric Chevy Bolt and a self-driving vehicle.

Barra, wearing a hard hat and safety glasses, spoke Friday at the Orion factory alongside UAW leaders and workers. She said the expansion in Michigan is part of a $1.8 billion investment in the United States. About $1.4 billion of that is new money that was not previously announced.

The U.S. investment comes on the heels of an announcement earlier this week that GM is spending $2.7 billion to grow its production in Brazil.

Auto industry experts point out that the GM contract with the UAW expires in September, and it’s typical for major automakers to announce sizable new investments around this time as the company and the union agree on pay and production details for the next several years.

In the spring of 2015, GM announced $2 billion in new investments, according to the Center for Automotive Research, but many of the details on which plants would get the money didn’t come out until after the union agreement was finalized.

“We’re probably looking at a couple of years of discussions for GM to get to this point to be able to make Friday’s announcement,” said Kristin Dziczek, a vice president at the Center for Automotive Research.

GM hoped to assuage Trump, but the company did not commit to anything in Ohio.

Trump did not tweet about GM’s announcement Friday, a notable difference from his praise for Ford earlier in the week after that automaker said it would invest $1 billion at a facility in Michigan.

But Larry Kudlow, head of Trump’s National Economic Council, said the GM news is welcome. He spoke with Barra on Thursday about it.

“It’s a big plus. There’s no two ways about it,” said Kudlow. “GM is building in America, and they’re investing in America.”

Trump had demanded that Barra either reopen the Lordstown facility immediately or sell it to another company that will build something else in the massive plant that has been a bedrock of eastern Ohio’s “Steel Valley” since 1966.

“And what’s going on with General Motors? . . . Sell it to somebody or open it yourselves. Get it going now, and the UAW will help you,” Trump said Wednesday on a visit to Ohio.

[‘It’s going to be really easy’: Trump says his 2020 debate strategy will be all about the economy]

The area where Lordstown is located had voted for Democrats for president for decades before swinging to vote for Trump after he promised to bring jobs back from overseas.

“Lordstown is a great area. I guess I like it because I won so big there,” Trump said Wednesday.

The manufacturing sector added the most jobs last year since 1997, according to Labor Department data, with many corporations crediting the president’s tax cuts and deregulation policies, although most are not fans of his tariffs on steel and aluminum.

Trumbull County, where Lordstown is located, has not benefited as much from the strong economy in recent years. The unemployment rate in the county is 7.7 percent, more than double the national rate and little changed from 8.1 percent when Trump took office.

The president has made it clear he wants another vehicle produced in Lordstown.

In the phone call with Trump, Barra tried to explain that the fate of the Lordstown plant will be decided later this year when union negotiations are finalized, but Trump didn’t like that response, according to two people familiar with the call.

GM cast the news as an indication the company was embracing the new United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement that incentivizes production of vehicles in North America.

“We are excited to bring these jobs and this investment to the U.S.,” Barra said Friday.

[From $22 an hour to $11: GM job cuts in Ohio show a hot economy is still leaving parts of America behind]

But some Ohio lawmakers weren’t satisfied with Friday’s GM announcement.

“After GM pocketed billions of dollars in tax cuts, they can certainly afford to do right by their workers, retool the Lordstown plant and invest in the Valley as they did in Orion Township today,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio).

GM workers in Lordstown face a difficult choice of whether to get another job in the area, go back to school to retrain or accept GM’s offer to move to another state.

While GM has allowed several hundred Lordstown workers to transfer voluntarily to other factories, some are being sent letters that say a worker must transfer or else they will only be able to work at the GM Lordstown plant in the future, a risky bet since the facility might not reopen.

“It’s just a very stressful place to be,” said David Green, president of UAW Local 1112 in Lordstown. “We’ve had like 100 people getting letters forced to transfer to Wentzville, Mo. They said no. They are just not interested.”