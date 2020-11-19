AD

GM aims to cut the manufacturing cost of its Ultium battery pack by 60 percent, enabling EVs to achieve near price parity with gasoline-powered cars by around mid-decade, Doug Parks, GM’s executive vice president of global product development, said at a Barclays auto conference.

AD

The automaker, which has struggled to sell its all-electric Chevrolet Bolt, says its next generation of EVs will appeal to a wider variety of buyers now that Tesla Inc. has primed the market for sexier and sportier battery-powered vehicles.

“We don’t want to just participate, we want to lead,” Parks said in a conference call Thursday with reporters. “Tesla has a good jump. They’re a formidable competitor and there are a lot of start-ups. We don’t want to cede leadership.”

AD

GM must also keep pace with traditional competitors. Volkswagen said last week that it plans to spend about $86 billion on new technology, with most of it going to electric vehicles.

— Bloomberg News

TECHNOLOGY

Google agrees to pay French publications

Alphabet’s Google has signed copyright agreements with six French newspapers and magazines, including national dailies Le Monde and Le Figaro, the U.S. tech company said in a post on its blog on Thursday.

AD

The announcement follows months of bargaining between Google, French publishers and news agencies over how to apply revamped European Union copyright rules, which allow publishers to demand a fee from online platforms showing extracts of their news.

AD

The world’s biggest search engine initially fought the idea of paying publishers for the content, saying their websites benefited from greater traffic brought by Google.

The agreements with the six French newspapers are based on criteria such as the publisher’s “contribution to political and general information,” the daily volume of publications, the monthly Internet traffic and the use of their content on Google’s platform, Google said.

The tech giant said it is also in talks with other French national and regional dailies and magazines, and aims to reach a framework agreement with the country’s print-press lobby by the end of the year.

AD

— Reuters

AD

Also in Business

Sales of previously owned U.S. homes unexpectedly rose in October to the highest level in almost 15 years, extending a housing market boom fueled by record-low mortgage rates and buyers' desire for properties in the suburbs. Contract closings increased 4.3 percent from the prior month to an annualized 6.85 million, the strongest pace since November 2005, according to National Association of Realtors data released Thursday. The median selling price jumped 15.5 percent from a year earlier on an unadjusted basis to a record-high of $313,000, reflecting more sales of upper-end properties.

Macy's swung to a loss, and sales tumbled 22 percent as the department store chain struggles to bring shoppers back in a pandemic. But the quarterly results Macy's reported Thursday are better than most had expected because it was able to get its customers thinking about holiday shopping early. Macy's had a loss of $91 million, or 29 cents per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 31. That compares with a profit of $2 million, or a penny per share, in the period last year.

AD

AD

Wendy's disclosed on Thursday it has submitted a bid to buy nearly 400 restaurants under its own name and operated by bankrupt franchisee NPC Quality Burgers. NPC filed for bankruptcy protection in July and started a process to sell its assets, including its interests in Wendy's restaurants across eight different markets. Restaurants have been among the worst hit during the coronavirus pandemic, with many dining chains, including California Pizza Kitchen, Chuck E. Cheese parent CEC Entertainment and Rubio's Restaurants, filing for bankruptcy.