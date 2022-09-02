GM to offer buyouts to U.S. Buick dealers as it moves to make brand electric

Gift Article Share

GM offers buyouts to U.S. Buick dealers Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight General Motors said Friday it will offer all of its estimated 2,000 U.S. Buick franchise dealers buyouts as it moves to make the brand all-electric by 2030 in the United States. Global Buick chief Duncan Aldred noted shifting to EVs will require significant investments by Buick dealers, according to reporting from the Wall Street Journal.

“So if they want to exit the Buick franchise, then we will give them monetary assistance to do so,” Aldred told the Journal.

Buick said in June it plans to introduce its first EV in 2024, but did not provide specifics.

“The future dealer requirements are a logical and necessary next step on our path towards electrification to ensure our dealers are prepared to properly sell and service these unique vehicles,” a GM spokeswoman told Reuters Friday.

Last year, GM’s Cadillac brand said it had thinned its dealer network as it shifts to EVs, saying it has nearly 40 percent fewer U.S. dealers than in 2018.

Buick traces its roots back nearly 120 years — five years before GM’s 1908 founding — to an era when electric cars briefly outsold gasoline models in the United States. All Buicks sold back then were gasoline-powered.

Bayer to settle claims of alleged kickbacks

Bayer agreed to pay $40 million to settle claims over its alleged use of kickbacks and false statements related to three prescription drugs, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Friday.

The settlement arose from whistleblower lawsuits filed in 2005 and 2006 in New Jersey by Laurie Simpson, a former Bayer employee who worked in its marketing department and accused the German company of violating the federal False Claims Act.

Bayer did not admit wrongdoing in agreeing to settle.

In a statement, it said the accord “reflects a business decision by the company that resolution was preferable to continuing already protracted litigation.”

Bayer was accused of paying kickbacks to doctors and hospitals to induce them to use Avelox, which treats bacteria strains, and Trasylol, which controls bleeding in heart surgeries, and marketed the drugs for off-label uses that were not reasonable or necessary.

It was also accused of downplaying the risks of Trasylol and the statin drug Baycol, both of which were withdrawn from the market for safety reasons, and overstating Baycol’s effectiveness.

Bayer’s conduct allegedly resulted in submissions of false Medicare and Medicaid claims for Avelox and Trasylol, and fraudulently caused the Department of Defense’s combat logistics support agency to renew some contracts related to Baycol.

The Justice Department said Bayer will pay $38.9 million to the United States, and $1.1 million to 20 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., whose laws were allegedly violated.

Simpson will receive $11.1 million from settlement proceeds. The Baycol lawsuit was moved in 2008 to Minnesota.

A New York City agency overseeing workplace affairs said on Friday it sued Starbucks because the coffee chain illegally fired a longtime barista and union organizer shortly after employees in his store voted to join a union. The Department of Consumer and Worker Protection called the case on behalf of Austin Locke, a Starbucks employee for 5¾ years, the city's first for violating "just cause" protections under a 2017 law meant to protect fast-food workers. A Starbucks spokeswoman said the Seattle-based company does not discuss pending litigation, but plans to defend against claims it violated the law.

Samsung Electronics suffered a cybersecurity breach in late July that exposed the personal information of some customers in the United States, the company said on Friday. Customers' Social Security numbers and credit card numbers were not affected, but information including name, contact and demographic details, date of birth and product registration data was compromised, Samsung said. It was not immediately clear how many customers were affected. Samsung did not immediately respond to Reuters's request for comment.

