GM’s iconic Buick brand plans to go all-electric by 2030

Placeholder while article actions load

GM's Buick plans to go all-electric by 2030 Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight General Motors’ Buick brand, once one of America’s pioneer auto companies, said Wednesday that its future North American lineup will be all-electric by 2030. That target will make Buick one of GM’s lead brands, along with Cadillac, in pursuing the corporate goal of phasing out internal combustion engines by 2035.

Buick said it plans to introduce its first EV in 2024, but did not provide specifics. Supplier sources said the brand is planning to build at least two electric crossover vehicles in that time frame, with production sourced in both China and North America.

Today, China is Buick’s largest market, representing about five times its U.S. sales. Nearly all of those vehicles in both markets still feature gasoline-fueled engines.

Buick said its Chinese lineup won’t be fully electrified until after 2030.

Advertisement

GM has said it plans to sell 1 million EVs in China and in the U.S. in 2025. Last year, it sold about 20,000 EVs in the United States.

Buick traces its roots back nearly 120 years — five years before GM’s 1908 founding — to an era when electric cars briefly outsold gasoline models in the U.S. All Buicks sold back then were gasoline-powered.

— Reuters

Ruger investors seek human rights report

A majority of shareholders of gunmaker Sturm Ruger & Co. voted in favor of a shareholder resolution calling for a human rights impact report, executives said on Wednesday.

The passage of the shareholder resolution marked a setback for the Southport, Conn.-based company, which had opposed the measure. It came after mass shootings in May, including one in Uvalde, Tex., where a teenage gunman killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers, that reopened a long-running gun control debate.

Advertisement

The resolution, put forward by a nonprofit Roman Catholic health system, said, “The inherent lethality of firearms exposes all gunmakers to elevated human rights risks” and that the company lacks sufficient policies or practices to account for product misuse.

After the vote, Sturm Ruger Chief Executive Christopher Killoy referred to proponents of the measure as “anti-gun activists.”

— Reuters

Choix, a start-up that provides women with pills that induce an abortion, has raised $1 million in seed funding from venture capitalists, weeks after a report indicated the Supreme Court was on the verge of overturning Roe v. Wade. Choix connects customers with a medical provider within 24 hours after they fill out a questionnaire. Then, for $289, it sends patients seeking an abortion mifepristone pills. The patients need to be 16 or older, and reside in California, Colorado or Illinois.

Advertisement

Meta Platforms accused the European Union's antitrust authority of acting like "a fishing super trawler" by netting vast amounts of "wholly irrelevant" documents in an attempt to build a case against the U.S. tech giant. The commission was "hoovering up the whole sea bed — with the intention that it will later see what species of rare fish it finds within its vast nets," Daniel Jowell, a lawyer for Meta, told the E.U. General Court in Luxembourg on Wednesday in a clash that turns the tables on regulators concerned with data collection by Meta's Facebook social network.

— From news services

GiftOutline Gift Article