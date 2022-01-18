The New York-based investment bank earned a profit of $3.94 billion, or $10.81 a share. That’s down from $4.51 billion, or $12.08 a share, in the same period a year earlier. The results missed expectations of analysts, who were looking for, on average, a profit of $11.80 a share, according to FactSet.
While Goldman was able to grow revenue in the quarter, those gains were more than wiped out by the firm’s compensation expenses. The bank set aside $3.25 billion to cover compensation and benefits in the quarter, up 31 percent from a year earlier.
Goldman typically has high compensation expenses, particularly in the last quarter of the year, as the bank prepares to pay out its annual bonuses to its employees. These bonuses can often be multiple times an employee’s salary, particularly for the firm’s best-paid traders and investment bankers.
But rising inflation, as well as rising competition for employees among the investment banks, has pushed wages significantly higher at the banks. Bloomberg News reported late last week that the firm was preparing to pay out special one-time bonuses to keep its most valuable employees.
Pay at the firm is tied directly to how well the overall company does in the year, and this year was incredibly good for Goldman. The firm made $21.64 billion in profits last year, more than double what it earned in 2020.
Dealmaking and trading remained mostly strong last quarter for the firm, helping to drive profits. Investment banking revenue was 45 percent higher than it was the prior year. Trading revenue was down a modest 7 percent.
The firm’s return on equity — a measurement of how well a bank performs with the assets it holds — was 23 percent last year, more than double where it was a year earlier. Banks such as Goldman aim for their return on equity to be above 10 percent.
— Associated Press
automakers
GM plans to launch online parts store
In its drive to add revenue from sales of software and services, General Motors is launching an online parts store that will give GM vehicle owners the ability to buy parts directly.
The automaker said Tuesday this is just one of many new digital offerings coming to car buyers in the future. Those include buying accessories, over-the-air upgrades and subscriptions digitally, as well as the option to shop for, purchase and finance electric vehicles entirely online.
“We are placing software and digital services at the center of every part of our business,” said GM Chief Digital Officer Edward Kummer. “The future of GM retail lies at the intersection of digital and physical e-commerce.”
GM’s new online parts marketplace will make 45,000 repair and maintenance parts, such as oil filters, engine and cabin air filters, batteries, brake pads, accessory belts, cooling hoses and windshield wiper blades, available to Chevrolet, GMC, Buick and Cadillac owners.
A GM spokesman said the automaker is not yet providing a launch date for the online parts store. It will give customers the convenience of online shopping and physical retail all in one place, GM said. Customers can choose home delivery or to pick up their order at one of 800 participating GM dealers, where staff is available to answer questions.
Also in Business
YouTube is cutting its investment in original programming, ending a six-year experiment with making premium television shows under veteran entertainment executive Susanne Daniels. YouTube will still fund original programming for children and Black creators, and it will honor existing commitments, the company said Tuesday in a blog post. But the Alphabet-owned business is redirecting other spending to Shorts, a feature designed to rival TikTok, and live shopping. Daniels will leave YouTube on March 1.
— Bloomberg News