Goldman, which has traditionally served a wealthier client base, is taking steps to broaden its reach through new digital products. The investing platform features exchange-traded funds that focus on traditional stock and bond benchmarks, impact investments and smart-beta products designed by Goldman.

The advisory fee is 0.35 percent, according to the Marcus website. The move comes as the New York-based company inches closer to also providing a checking account through Marcus, with the goal of collecting more than $100 billion in consumer deposits.

— Bloomberg News

AGRICULTURE

USDA forecasts lower farm profits ahead

U.S. farmers won’t see another year as profitable as 2020 for at least a decade, the U.S. Department of Agriculture projected Tuesday.

Farm profits soared to their highest level in seven years amid a flood of government aid related to the pandemic and the trade war, with direct federal assistance payments accounting for more than one-third of U.S. farmers’ $121.1 billion in net income last year.

Despite a continuous rise in sales through 2030, the USDA forecast profits would be lower, dropping to $100.1 billion this year and then fluctuating in a range between $99.3 billion and $109.8 billion through 2030.

The USDA projections assume no change in current government policy, though the Biden administration has suggested it is considering payments to farmers to encourage climate-friendly practices.

— Bloomberg News

LAWSUITS

Citigroup loses bid to recoup $500 million

Citigroup unexpectedly lost a legal battle to recover half a billion dollars it sent Revlon lenders, after the embarrassing blunder forced it to answer to regulators and tighten its internal controls.

U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman on Tuesday ruled that 10 asset managers for the lenders — which include Brigade Capital Management, HPS Investment Partners and Symphony Asset Management — don’t have to return $504 million that Citibank said it mistakenly transferred in August while trying to make an interest payment. He said they shouldn’t have been expected to know that the transfer of more than $900 million before some lenders returned their share, was an error.

A spokeswoman for Citigroup, said the company will appeal.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

CVS Health forecast a strong year ahead after administering more than 3 million coronavirus vaccines so far in about 40,000 long-term facilities, a key part of the U.S. campaign to beat the pandemic. The pharmacy giant said in a statement Tuesday it would have adjusted earnings of between $7.39 and $7.55 per share for 2021, citing rising retail sales. Coronavirus testing contributed about $400 million in revenue during the fourth quarter, according to the company.

Adidas plans to divest its underperforming Reebok brand as the German sportswear maker moves on after trying to revive its performance for more than a decade. Adidas is starting a formal process to exit the business, and it will present more details on its new strategy March 10, the company said Tuesday. The apparel maker said in December it was weighing options for Reebok.

CoStar Group boosted its offer to acquire CoreLogic to $95.76 a share, topping a bid the property-data company accepted earlier this month. CoreLogic’s recent agreement with funds managed by Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners “was materially less than our last all-stock offer,” CoStar chief executive Andrew Florance said in a letter Tuesday to CoreLogic’s board. CoreLogic has become an appealing target as the U.S. housing market booms, fueled by historically low mortgage rates. The buying and refinance frenzy has ignited interest in real estate technology.