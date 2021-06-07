The settlement, which was announced on Monday and also saw Google fined $268 million, is the first time the U.S. tech giant has agreed to make changes to its huge advertising business, which brings in the bulk of its revenue.
“The decision to sanction Google is of particular significance because it’s the first decision in the world focusing on the complex algorithmic auction processes on which the online ad business relies,” France’s antitrust chief, Isabelle de Silva, said.
The watchdog found that Google’s ad management platform for large publishers — Google Ad Manager — favored the company’s own online ad marketplace — Google AdX — where publishers sell space to advertisers in real-time.
Under the terms of the settlement, Google made commitments to improve the way Ad Manager services worked with rival ad servers and ad space sales platforms, the French watchdog said. Some changes would be implemented by the first quarter of 2022, it said, adding that Google would not appeal the decision.
Google also said it had agreed to make it easier for publishers to use its data and tools.
— Reuters
TECHNOLOGY
Millions sign up for broadband subsidy
A total of 2.31 million U.S. households have signed up to take part in a temporary $3.2 billion broadband subsidy program created by Congress in December, the Federal Communications Commission said Monday.
More than 1,000 broadband providers have agreed to take part in the program, which provides lower-income Americans or people affected by covid-19 with discounts on monthly Internet service and on purchasing laptops or tablet computers. Some providers previously estimated the program, which has been running since May 12, could run out of money in four to six months.
After 1.5 million households enrolled in the first 11 days, just 800,000 have enrolled in the last two weeks, FCC data shows.
The discounts, which were funded by Congress in December, are worth up to $50 a month for Internet service and up to $75 on federally recognized tribal lands. Consumers can get a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a device from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the price.
— Reuters
Also in Business
Nearly 3,000 workers at a Volvo truck plant in southwest Virginia went back on strike Monday after they overwhelmingly rejected another tentative six-year agreement over a wide range of concerns, the United Auto Workers said. The workers' bargaining committee at the New River Valley plant has requested a meeting to discuss open issues including the interview process for future hires, health care, wages, health and safety issues, working conditions, plant shift operations, contractual time off and wage progression, UAW said.
General Motors plans to offer subscriptions for its OnStar Guardian security services to anyone in the United States or Canada who wants to download a smartphone app, expanding beyond owners of GM vehicles in a step to generate recurring revenue. OnStar Guardian services, including roadside assistance and crash response dispatching, will be offered through an Apple or Android smartphone app to people who don't drive GM vehicles for $15 a month after a one-month trial, GM said.
A cluster of covid-19 infections at a factory in central Taiwan temporarily stopped operations at one of the world's largest chip-testing companies, the latest sign of potential disruption to a technology supply chain already struggling from component shortages. King Yuan Electronics shut down its main plants in Miaoli County over the weekend and reported 182 confirmed cases as of June 5, according to Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control.
— From news services