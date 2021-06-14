SEC Chair Gary Gensler’s leadership team is taking shape with law professor Renee Jones being tapped to run the unit that reviews blank-check companies and will work on rules for corporations’ climate disclosures. Jones, who taught courses at Boston College Law School, will head the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s division of corporation finance, according to a Monday statement. Her appointment is a departure from the agency’s typical practice of naming a corporate lawyer to run the unit, which examines filings for initial public offerings and SPACs, or special purpose acquisition companies. Jones also is the first Black woman to lead one of the SEC’s four major divisions.