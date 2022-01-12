Google appeal hits snag in French court

But court adviser Laurent Domingo said at a hearing Wednesday that the initial penalty was justified because Google “failed to abide” by its “obligations, even though these were clear.”
He criticized Google for failing to seek the consent of google.fr users to place cookies on their computers or informing them adequately, and for having an inefficient mechanism to block these tracking devices.
Google’s lawyers claim French regulators didn’t have jurisdiction and asked that the matter be clarified by European Union courts.
EMPLOYMENT
Workers mull quitting over return to office
Workers grew more uncomfortable about heading back to the office in the first week of the year and were much more likely to consider quitting if their employer demanded they return, a sign that companies’ efforts to get people back amid rising coronavirus caseloads face stiff resistance, according to a poll.
The share of remote workers who would consider leaving their job if they were asked back to the office before they felt safe rose to 55 percent as of Jan. 6, up from 45 percent a week earlier, pollster Morning Consult said. More than 4 in 10 workers felt unsure about returning to the office, compared with 35 percent who said so on Dec. 30.
People were also less likely to want to attend indoor sporting events, go to the movies and dine out, Morning Consult’s weekly U.S. survey found.
The findings come as Robinhood Markets said it would allow most employees to work remotely on a permanent basis, while companies including Facebook parent Meta Platforms and Wells Fargo once again delayed plans to bring employees back to their desks as the omicron variant sweeps through the country.
“When organizations don’t communicate effectively about what the future looks like, it creates uncertainty and can cause people to quit,” said Jim Harter, chief scientist of workplace and well-being at Gallup. “Matching what employers and workers want going forward is essential, because work will never be the same again.”
ENERGY
U.S. natural gas extends rally
U.S. natural gas futures are off to the strongest start to a year since their debut more than three decades ago as frigid weather stokes heating demand and traders rush to unwind bearish bets.
Futures for February delivery climbed 14 percent to settle at $4.857 per million British thermal units on Wednesday, bringing the year-to-date advance to a record 30 percent. Weather forecasts are turning colder for major population centers along the East Coast while a winter storm is expected to slam the South over the weekend.
Front-month futures reached the highest seasonal price since 2010. Traders holding bearish positions are buying to close out their bets as the price crossed both the 200- and 50-day moving averages, which are bullish technical signals. Risk premium is being added back to winter gas prices, with the front-month contract advancing at almost twice the pace of April futures.
Apple removed several Wordle games from its App Store after users confused them with another wordplay title popularized by Jimmy Fallon and other celebrities. As of Wednesday, the only remaining product on the App Store with that title appeared to be “Wordle!,” a time-based game created by Steven Cravotta more than five years ago. Apple confirmed the move to Bloomberg News. Wordle games began to take off in the App Store in recent weeks, buoyed by a specific version that’s caught on with entertainers.
