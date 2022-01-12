Google appeal hits snag in French court



Apple removed several Wordle games from its App Store after users confused them with another wordplay title popularized by Jimmy Fallon and other celebrities. As of Wednesday, the only remaining product on the App Store with that title appeared to be “Wordle!,” a time-based game created by Steven Cravotta more than five years ago. Apple confirmed the move to Bloomberg News. Wordle games began to take off in the App Store in recent weeks, buoyed by a specific version that’s caught on with entertainers.