TECHNOLOGY

Google delays plan to bar tracking cookies

Google’s Chrome web browser will not fully block tracking cookies until late 2023, the Alphabet company said on Thursday, delaying by nearly two years a move that has drawn antitrust concerns from competitors and regulators.

Google had wanted to bar reams of ad-personalization companies from gathering users’ browsing interests through cookies from January 2022. But rivals accused the world’s biggest online ads seller by revenue of using improved privacy as a pretense to gain greater market share.

After an investigation, Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) agreed this month with Google to oversee the Chrome changes. Google said its new timeline was in line with the agreement.

The CMA said it was consulting on whether to accept Google’s commitments, and in that context it had been informed of the proposed changes to the timeline.

The U.S. Department of Justice has also investigated Chrome and cookies, Reuters has reported.

The European Union’s competition commission said Wednesday it too was investigating.

Google is working with the ad industry on technologies that could replace the tracking capabilities of cookies while better protecting online privacy.

It now aims to choose new techniques by late next year, do final testing and then gradually phase out tracking cookies starting mid-2023 if the CMA signs off.

Critics question the effectiveness of alternatives. They add that Google can only benefit from the elimination of what are known as third-party cookies because it can continue collecting similar data through YouTube, search and its other popular systems. A data advantage could help Google attract more advertisers.

Apple’s Safari browser has pursued similar changes, but Chrome is used more widely in the United States and Europe.

— Reuters

RIDE-SHARING

Uber admits sick-leave violations in Seattle

Uber has agreed to pay more than $3.4 million to 15,000 drivers after acknowledging violations of Seattle’s pioneering paid sick-leave law covering gig workers.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Seattle City Council last year temporarily extended sick and safe leave protections to gig workers, who previously didn’t qualify because many companies treat them as independent contractors.

The law allows the workers to accrue and take paid days off — based on their average daily compensation, including tips — to care for themselves or family members who get sick.

It also allows them to take paid time off for other reasons, such as to seek help in domestic violence cases or to care for children whose schools were closed because of the pandemic.

Seattle’s Office of Labor Standards began investigating after drivers complained that they were not receiving the benefits from Uber as required.

The settlement includes nearly $1.3 million in back pay, interest, damages and civil penalties for 2,329 workers, as well as nearly $2.2 million in advance payment of unused paid time off to 15,084 workers.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

Fewer Americans filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week as the labor market steadily recovers from the coronavirus pandemic amid a reopening economy, but a dearth of willing workers could hinder faster job growth in the near term. The economy appears to be at cruising speed more than halfway through the second quarter, with other data on Thursday showing strong growth in business spending on equipment in May. While the goods trade deficit widened last month, that was because of an increase in imports as businesses desperately try to keep up with robust demand.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters has voted to formalize a resolution to support, fund and supply resources to employees of Amazon in their unionization efforts. Nearly 96 percent of delegates voted in favor of the resolution at the 30th international convention of Teamsters, which includes representatives from 500 unions and together account for 1.4 million workers in the United States. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

— From news services