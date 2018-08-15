Internet

Google discloses election ad buyers

Google has added a section to its twice-yearly transparency report to show who buys U.S. election ads on its platform and how much money is spent on political advertising, the search engine giant said Wednesday.

The move follows similar steps from Twitter and Facebook in late June, as social media platforms face the threat of U.S. regulation over the lack of disclosure on such spending.

The new data from Alphabet Inc.’s Google gives details on advertisers who have spent more than $500 on political ads from May 31, 2018, onward.

The Trump Make America Great Again Committee, a fundraising group for President Trump and Vice President Pence, stood as the top U.S. political ad spender, with $629,500 spent, according to the data.

Google said that it would update the report every week, and the public can view new ads that are uploaded and new advertisers that run ads.

— Associated Press

RETAIL

Consumer confidence boosted July sales

Americans shopped at a healthy pace in July, buying more cars, clothes and appliances — evidence that consumers are helping drive economic growth.

The Commerce Department said that retail sales rose at a 0.5 percent annual rate in July, after a 0.2 percent increase the previous month. June’s increase, however, was revised lower from 0.5 percent.

Sales last month rose at auto dealers and grocery stores and jumped at clothing shops. Americans boosted their spending at restaurants and bars 1.3 percent in July from June. Gas station sales increased 0.8 percent.

— Associated Press

LAWSUITS

Investors sue MoviePass service

The owner of MoviePass, the hard-pressed movie-theater ticket subscription service, is facing two class-action lawsuits alleging that investors took a bath because the company wasn’t forthcoming about being unable to pay its bills.

MoviePass parent Helios & Matheson Analytics omitted and misstated its financial prospects in news releases when it touted a “sustainable” business model, the shareholders claim in two lawsuits filed in federal court in Manhattan.

The company’s financial troubles became apparent in July when it disclosed that its service was interrupted because it couldn’t keep up with merchant payments. The value of its shares has been nearly wiped out, falling 99.8 percent in the past month to less than 5 cents.

The news of interrupted service “helped the investment community understand what insiders clearly knew or would have known in the absence of recklessness, that there had been no reasonable basis to believe that Helios could be profitable relying on the MoviePass business model,” according to a complaint filed Aug. 13.

The company declined to comment on the lawsuits.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

U.S. productivity grew at an annual rate of 2.9 percent in the second quarter, the fastest pace in more than three years. The April-June increase in productivity followed a much weaker 0.3 percent rate of gain in the first quarter, the Labor Department said. Labor costs actually fell at a 0.9 percent rate in the second quarter, the weakest showing in nearly four years. The strong second-quarter gain is expected to be a temporary blip.

Best Buy said that it would buy health services provider GreatCall for $800 million in cash, adding a clutch of products tailored for aging consumers. Privately-held GreatCall focuses on personal emergency response services for senior citizens and has over 900,000 paying subscribers, Best Buy said.

Uber's second-quarter results released Wednesday show the ride-hailing service continues to reel in more passengers and revenue, despite a variety of debacles. The San Francisco company lost $891 million from April through June, narrowing from a $1.06 billion loss a year ago. Gross bookings on the ride-hailing service brought in $12 billion, up 41 percent from a year ago.

— From news reports

Coming THURSDAY

8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases housing starts for July.

10 a.m.: Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates.

Earnings: Walmart.