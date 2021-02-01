The companies did not disclose the value of their deal, but Google will receive revenue from cloud services as well as a Google apps and services licensing fee for every Ford and Lincoln vehicle sold starting in 2023.

— Bloomberg News

MANUFACTURING

Factory activity slowed in Jan. as virus surged

U.S. manufacturing activity slowed slightly in January, while a measure of prices paid by factories for raw materials and other inputs jumped to its highest level in nearly 10 years, strengthening expectations inflation will perk up this year.

The moderation in activity reported by the Institute for Supply Management on Monday reflected a flare-up in coronavirus infections, causing labor shortages in factories and their suppliers, which the ISM said “will continue to restrict the manufacturing economy expansion until the coronavirus crisis abates.”

The ISM’s index of national factory activity fell to a reading of 58.7 last month from 60.5 in December. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9 percent of the U.S. economy.

A separate report on Monday from the Commerce Department said construction spending increased 1 percent to $1.49 trillion, the highest level since the government started tracking the series in 2002. That followed a 1.1 percent jump in November.

— Reuters

ENTERTAINMENT

Sony to buy firms that dispense music online

Sony Music Entertainment agreed to pay $430 million for a pair of businesses from Kobalt Music Group, a leader in distributing music online, adding two tools it can offer to artists and accelerating the dismantling of one of its competitors.

Sony Music said in a filing Monday that it’s buying AWAL, which distributes music for artists online without taking ownership of their copyrights. It’s also acquiring a Kobalt business that collects royalties for performers.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

JetBlue Airways has remodeled its premium Mint cabin for the company's trans-Atlantic debut later this year, changing the seats into "suites" with sliding doors and adding two larger "studios." The carrier will offer 24 premium berths on flights connecting New York and Boston with London, which are set to begin in the third quarter with single-aisle Airbus SE A321LR jets, according to a statement Monday. JetBlue also will install 14 suites and two studios on new "low density" A321 planes that will fly between New York and Los Angeles starting in June.

Wells Fargo chief executive Charlie Scharf had his pay cut by about $2.7 million last year as the coronavirus pandemic affected the San Francisco-based bank’s performance. Scharf’s total compensation was $20.3 million for 2020, according to a Friday securities filing by the bank, including salary, a cash bonus and restricted shares of the bank. That’s down from the $23 million per year in annualized compensation he made in 2019.

Greylock Capital Associates filed for bankruptcy protection in New York as investors pulled money from the hedge fund following three consecutive years of losses. The Chapter 11 proceedings will allow Greylock to restructure its debt and terminate its Madison Avenue office lease in Manhattan, according to a Jan. 31 filing signed by Chief Financial Officer David Steltzer. Greylock has cut its staff to nine people from 21 three years ago, and is in talks with its remaining major investors.