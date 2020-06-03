China and India have been gathering thousands of troops at a disputed border in a remote area of the Himalayas. The two countries have had a long history of territorial clashes.

After a smartphone user downloads Remove China Apps, it helps identify the country of origin for apps installed on the phone, highlighting Chinese ones and suggesting steps for removal. A Google spokesman said the removal was “due to policy violations.” He said developers can appeal such decisions.

OneTouch AppLabs did not immediately respond to questions. Its website now has a message thanking customers for their support and confirming Google’s decision to remove the app.

— Bloomberg News

COURTS

Pilgrim's Pride CEO indicted on price fixing

The chief executive of Pilgrim’s Pride Corp., a major U.S. poultry company, was indicted along with three other current and former industry executives on charges of seeking to fix the price of chickens, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

A grand jury in Denver indicted Jayson Penn, the president and CEO of Pilgrim’s Pride, which is mostly owned by JBS USA, as well as a former executive at the Colorado-based chicken supplier, the Justice Department said in a statement. Two executives from a Georgia chicken producer were also indicted.

According to the indictment, the conspiracy ran from 2012 until at least early 2017, the department said.

In addition to Penn, the indicted executives were Roger Austin, a former Pilgrim vice president, as well as the president of Claxton Poultry, Mikell Fries, and Scott Brady, a vice president at Claxton.

— Reuters

Also in Business

Volkswagen’s powerful labor representatives called for an overhaul of social media marketing in the wake of a controversial Instagram video promoting the latest VW Golf seen containing racial overtones. Management must provide a speedy update on its investigations into how the advertisement came to pass, the company’s works council said in a statement late Tuesday. “The racist advertising clip is a low point for Volkswagen,” the works council said in the statement. VW’s management board member for integrity and legal affairs, Hiltrud Werner, said in a LinkedIn post that the company plans to provide the initial results of its internal probe into the video toward the end of this week.

The coronavirus pandemic pushed Australia’s economy into recession for the first time in 29 years in the first quarter of the year, and the situation is expected to get worse. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said Wednesday the current June quarter will be the second in a row in which the Australian economy has contracted. A recession is defined as at least two straight quarters of contraction. Data released Wednesday showed the economy shrank 0.3 percent in the January-March quarter due to destructive wildfires and the early stages of Australia’s coronavirus lockdown.

Indonesia’s Lion Air, which suspended all of its scheduled domestic flights late last month, said it will remain grounded indefinitely — including international services — because of the impact that coronavirus-related restrictions have had on travel. The carrier is grounding its fleet from Friday, it said in a statement. Lion Air has 138 aircraft, according to a spokesman, and a route network throughout Indonesia and other parts of Southeast Asia, such as Vietnam and Malaysia. Its units Batik Air and Wings Air, which have a combined fleet of 140 planes, also won’t fly.

— From news services

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.

8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases international trade data for April.

8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases first-quarter productivity data.