Google to add context to search results

“There’s a lot of information in the world from different sources, some unfamiliar,” said Harris Cohen, a product manager on Google’s consumer trust team. “Lots of people are concerned about mis- and disinformation. Across lots of areas, this tool really helps them with that journey.”
FDA delays decision on Ga. launchpad
A federal agency said Wednesday it is again delaying a final decision on whether to permit construction of a launchpad for commercial rockets on the Georgia coast.
The Federal Aviation Administration now plans to issue a decision on Spaceport Camden by Nov. 3, after a delay that is “due to ongoing consultation efforts,” agency spokesman Steve Kulm said in a statement. Previously, the FAA said it intended to make a final determination on the project by the end of July, then shifted its target date to the end of September.
Camden County has spent nine years and $10 million seeking permission to build a licensed commercial spaceport. In June, the FAA issued an environmental impact study that concluded building the spaceport would be its “preferred alternative.”
The National Park Service and its parent agency, the U.S. Department of the Interior, dispute the FAA’s conclusion that the spaceport poses minimal risks or adverse impacts to Cumberland Island, a federally protected wilderness that lies along the proposed flight path for rockets five miles east of the launch site.
Enbridge announced Wednesday that the upgrade and expansion of its Line 3 pipeline across Minnesota is complete and will become operational on Friday. The project was completed despite stiff opposition from Native American tribes, environmentalists and others that the 337-mile pipeline violated treaty rights, would worsen climate change and would risk spills. Canada-based Enbridge defended as necessary the replacement and expansion of a deteriorating pipeline built in the 1960s. The line starts in Alberta, Canada, clips a corner of North Dakota and crosses Minnesota to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wis.
General Motors chief executive Mary Barra will become the first female chair of the Business Roundtable, an organization that represents some of the nation’s most powerful companies. Barra will replace Walmart chief executive Doug McMillon, who completes his two-year term as chair at the end of this year. The companies that make up the Business Roundtable, including Walmart, Apple and Starbucks, employ 20 million workers, according to the group, and are worth more than $20 trillion, about half of the value of all publicly traded companies in the United States.
Rolls-Royce will in nine years stop selling vehicles that run on gasoline, chief executive Torsten Mueller-Oetvoes said Wednesday. The first of the company’s planned all-electric portfolio, the Spectre sedan, will arrive by the fourth quarter of 2023. Mueller-Oetvoes described the news as the most important decision in the history of the brand since Charles Rolls and Henry Royce agreed to build cars together on May 4, 1904.
