Building up the cloud business is one way Google is working to diversify from digital advertising, which comprises the bulk of its revenue and profit.
Google will pay $23 a share for Mandiant in the all-cash deal, the Mountain View, Calif.-based company said in a statement Tuesday. Mandiant will be organized under Google’s cloud business at the close of the acquisition, expected later this year.
— Bloomberg News
Strong sales boost earnings for Petco
Petco Health and Wellness headed for the biggest advance since June after ringing up new sales gains and unveiling a better-than-expected outlook for this year.
Comparable sales jumped 14 percent in the fiscal fourth quarter, the seventh straight double-digit gain, Petco said in a statement Tuesday as it reported earnings.
Petco is benefiting from more purchases of premium food and supplies, while also expanding services in grooming and veterinarian care, Chief Executive Ron Coughlin said.
The San Diego-based company is also catching a break from greater labor availability and improving freight transportation early this year, Coughlin said.
During the fiscal fourth quarter, which ended in late January, Petco’s adjusted earnings rose to 28 cents a share. Sales climbed 13 percent to $1.51 billion. For the current fiscal year, Petco forecast adjusted earnings of 97 cents to a dollar a share. Sales will be at least $6.15 billion, Petco said, while Wall Street was expecting $6.11 billion.
— Bloomberg News
Dick's Sporting Goods on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $346.1 million. The Coraopolis, Pa.-based company said it had profit of $3.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for nonrecurring costs, came to $3.64 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.54 per share. The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $3.35 billion in the period.
— Associated Press
10 a.m.: Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for January.