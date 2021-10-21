Google said it’s making the change because “customer churn makes it challenging for subscription businesses to benefit” from getting a discount in the second year. “Digital subscriptions have become one of the fastest-growing models for developers, but we know that subscription businesses face specific challenges in customer acquisition and retention,” Sameer Samat, a vice president at Google, said in a blog post.
The company also faces broader criticism that the Google and Apple app stores have grown too powerful and force developers to play by restrictive rules. Apple also charges 15 percent for subscriptions after the first year but hasn’t lowered the cut from 30 percent in year one.
Google Play apps that aren’t subscription-based will still have to share 30 percent of their revenue, but that drops to 15 percent for the first $1 million in revenue as well.
— Bloomberg News
ECONOMY
Jobless claims drop in tighter labor market
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped to a 19-month low last week, pointing to a tightening labor market, though a shortage of workers could keep the pace of hiring moderate in October.
The weekly unemployment claims report from the Labor Department, the most timely data on the economy’s health, also showed unemployment rolls shrinking significantly early this month. There is cautious optimism that the expiration of federal government-funded benefits on Sept. 6 will broaden the pool of labor in the coming months.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 6,000 to a seasonally adjusted 290,000 for the week ended Oct. 16, the lowest level since the middle of March in 2020, when the nation was in the early stage of the pandemic.
It was also the second straight week that claims remained below 300,000 as employers hold on to workers in the face of an acute labor shortage. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 300,000 claims for the latest week.
Unadjusted claims, which economists say offer a better read of the labor market, tumbled 24,293 to 256,304 last week. A jump of 17,570 in filings in California was offset by notable declines in Virginia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, New York, Kentucky and the District of Columbia.
— Reuters
Also in Business
Volvo is recalling another 195,000 vehicles in the United States because the front driver's-side air bags could explode and send shrapnel into the cabin. It's the company's third U.S. recall for the issue with air bag inflaters made by supplier ZF/TRW. It stems from the death of an unidentified U.S. driver. In all, the recalls cover more than a half-million vehicles. The latest recall posted by U.S. safety regulators covers XC70 and V70 wagons from the 2001 through 2007 model years that were built from Feb. 22, 2000, through May 4, 2007.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said it will bar imports of fresh tomatoes produced by Mexican tomato grower Horticula Tom following accusations it said it had received about the use of forced labor. A legal representative for Horticula Tom said the company has "no labor problems" and complies with Mexican rules after CBP announced the export restrictions. The farm has more than 600 employees.
Greyhound, the long-distance bus operator, may be a U.S. icon, but it's staying in European hands after British owner FirstGroup agreed to a sale to Germany's FlixMobility. After a years-long effort to dispose of Greyhound, FirstGroup will sell the business for $172 million, according to a statement. FlixMobility faces a challenge in transforming perceptions of intercity bus trips in the United States, where many Americans prefer to use a car or plane for long-distance travel.
— From news services