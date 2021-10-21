Volvo is recalling another 195,000 vehicles in the United States because the front driver's-side air bags could explode and send shrapnel into the cabin. It's the company's third U.S. recall for the issue with air bag inflaters made by supplier ZF/TRW. It stems from the death of an unidentified U.S. driver. In all, the recalls cover more than a half-million vehicles. The latest recall posted by U.S. safety regulators covers XC70 and V70 wagons from the 2001 through 2007 model years that were built from Feb. 22, 2000, through May 4, 2007.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said it will bar imports of fresh tomatoes produced by Mexican tomato grower Horticula Tom following accusations it said it had received about the use of forced labor. A legal representative for Horticula Tom said the company has "no labor problems" and complies with Mexican rules after CBP announced the export restrictions. The farm has more than 600 employees.

Greyhound, the long-distance bus operator, may be a U.S. icon, but it's staying in European hands after British owner FirstGroup agreed to a sale to Germany's FlixMobility. After a years-long effort to dispose of Greyhound, FirstGroup will sell the business for $172 million, according to a statement. FlixMobility faces a challenge in transforming perceptions of intercity bus trips in the United States, where many Americans prefer to use a car or plane for long-distance travel.