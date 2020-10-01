CEO Sundar Pichai said the new product called Google News Showcase will launch first in Germany, where it has signed up German newspapers including Der Spiegel, Stern, Die Zeit, and in Brazil with Folha de S.Paulo, Band and Infobae.

It will be rolled out in Belgium, India, the Netherlands and other countries. About 200 publishers in Argentina, Australia, Britain, Brazil, Canada and Germany have signed up to the product.

Google parent Alphabet reported a net profit of $34.3 billion on revenue of almost $162 billion last year.

The product, which allows publishers to pick and present their stories, will launch on Google News on Android devices and eventually on Apple devices.

The European Publishers Council (EPC), whose members include News UK, the Guardian, Pearson, the New York Times and Schibsted, was critical of the plan.

“By launching a product, they (Google) can dictate terms and conditions, undermine legislation designed to create conditions for a fair negotiation, while claiming they are helping to fund news production,” said EPC Executive Director Angela Mills Wade.

— Reuters

CYBERSECURITY

U.S. warns against ransomware payments

Facilitating ransomware payments to sanctioned hackers may be illegal, the U.S. Treasury said on Thursday, signaling a crackdown on the fast-growing market for consultants who help organizations pay off cybercriminals.

In a pair of advisories, the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control and its Financial Crimes Enforcement Network warned that facilitators could be prosecuted even if they or the victims did not know that the hackers demanding the ransom were subject to U.S. sanctions.

“It is a game changer,” said Alon Gal, chief technology officer of Hudson Rock, which works to head off ransomware attacks before they happen.

Before, companies could decide whether to pay cybercriminals off, he said. Now that those decisions are being brought under government oversight, “we are going to see a much tougher handling of these incidents.”

Ransomware works by encrypting computers, holding a company’s data hostage until a payment is made. Organizations have often ponied up ransoms to liberate their data.

Cybercriminals have long used the software to loot their victims. Some countries, notably North Korea, are also accused of deploying ransomware.

— Reuters

Also in Business

Boeing is uprooting the 787 Dreamliner program from a storied manufacturing hub north of Seattle and shifting the work to a nonunion plant in South Carolina amid slumping sales of widebody jetliners. Production of the jetliner will be consolidated in North Charleston, S.C., in mid-2021, according to the company's best estimate, Boeing said Thursday. The plane maker is assessing the potential impact on jobs at its factory in Everett, Wash.

Walmart will make its first foray into the fast-growing market for privately managed Medicare Advantage plans next year with two products for Georgia seniors jointly branded with insurance start-up Clover Health. The plans will give seniors access to new Walmart Health centers that the retail giant is testing in stores outside Atlanta. Those clinics and other providers in the plan will use Clover's technology to track patients' health and improve care.

Ireland's Supreme Court has ruled that bread sold by the fast-food chain Subway contains so much sugar that it cannot be legally defined as bread. The ruling came in a tax dispute brought by Bookfinders, an Irish Subway franchisee, which argued that some of its takeaway products were not liable for value-added tax. A panel of judges rejected the appeal Tuesday, ruling that the bread sold by Subway contains too much sugar to be categorized as a "staple food," which is not taxed.