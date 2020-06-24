AD

Under Google’s updated settings, YouTube’s viewing history of new users will disappear after 36 months and location tracking and web browsing history will get dropped after 18 months. Users have the option of choosing shorter or longer time frames.

AD

However, Google may still be able to access and store location details in other ways.

Users can more easily search in what Google calls “incognito mode,” by just holding down their profile picture at the top of the search, Maps or YouTube apps. Previously, an additional click in the apps’ menu was required.

Google does not keep a log of users’ activity when they are in incognito mode.

— Reuters

AIRLINES

Pilots union wants U.S.

to buy plane seats

American Airlines pilots are calling on the U.S. government to pay for enough jetliner seats to enable social distancing during the novel coronavirus pandemic, saying the move would help support carriers through the worst collapse in industry history.

AD

The estimated cost of the proposal would be about $1.9 billion a month for the 10 largest U.S. carriers as they operate an average 40 percent of their normal flying capacity, the Allied Pilots Association said in a statement Wednesday. That would rise to $3.8 billion when the airlines reach 80 percent of normal schedules and decline as immunity to the coronavirus rises, the union said.

AD

The plan would expand federal aid for devastated U.S. airlines, which already have received $25 billion for payroll costs and can borrow an additional $25 billion from the Treasury Department. As the pandemic cut demand, carriers slashed flights, parked or retired planes, and encouraged workers to take leave or early retirement. Yet the risk looms of mass job losses when restrictions tied to the federal support expire after September.

The largest U.S. airlines are limiting the seats they sell on each flight to allow middle seats to remain open, although some only do so when demand allows. The limits are designed to help prevent the spread of the virus. But carriers including Delta Air Lines have said that forgoing the sale of as much as 40 percent of seats per plane isn’t sustainable.

AD

— Bloomberg News

AD

Also in Business

Toyota is recalling about 752,000 gas-electric hybrid vehicles worldwide because the engines can lose power and stall. The recall covers certain 2013 to 2015 Priuses and 2014 to 2017 Prius v hybrids. The company said in a statement that the hybrids are designed to go into a fail-safe mode if there are faults in the hybrid system. But in rare instances, they may not go into fail-safe and the engines could lose power and stall. Toyota said that power steering and braking would function, but at higher speeds, the stalling could raise the risk of a crash.

The Justice Department on Wednesday sued Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, accusing it of using a charity that helps cover Medicare patients' drug costs as a means to pay kickbacks for using its expensive macular degeneration drug Eylea. The lawsuit said Tarrytown, N.Y.-based Regeneron following the launch of Eylea in 2011 began funneling tens of millions of dollars through a patient assistance foundation to ensure that virtually no one using Medicare had to pay co-pays.

AD

AD

Exxon Mobil and Koch Industries withheld for decades information they had about the impact of fossil fuels on climate change, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (D) said in announcing a consumer protection lawsuit against the companies. The suit, which also names the American Petroleum Institute, alleges that the three violated the state's Consumer Fraud Act.