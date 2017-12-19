Lawmakers in the House passed the Republican-backed conference report overhauling the tax code on Dec. 19, in a vote of 227 to 203. (U.S. House of Representatives)

The House of Representatives passed Republicans’ sweeping tax overhaul on Tuesday, sending the plan to the Senate and setting the stage for the bill to be signed by President Trump as early as this week.

The bill passed the House 227 to 203. All but 12 Republican members voted for the bill. Zero Democrats supported it.

“This is one of the most important pieces of legislation Congress has passed in decades . . . for all those millions of Americans struggling paycheck to paycheck, help is on the way,” House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) said after the vote. “This is a good day for workers . . . and a great day for growth.”

“There was a lot of hard work that went into this,” House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) said.“ Today the impossible became the inevitable again.”

Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady (R-Tex.) echoed his House GOP colleagues. “On New Year’s Day, America will have a new tax code for a new era of American prosperity,” he said.

Senate Republicans are planning to vote Tuesday night. Party leaders appeared to have sewn up the bill’s passage Friday when holdout Republican Sens. Marco Rubio (Fla.) and Bob Corker (Tenn.) pledged their support. Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) is in Arizona battling brain cancer and is not expected to attend the vote, though he has said he supports the bill.

“Congress is standing at the doorstep of a historic opportunity,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said as he announced plans for the Tuesday night vote. “Here's what we set out to do: Take money out of Washington's pockets and put it pack in the pockets of middle-class Americans.”

Trump has for months pushed Congress to send him a tax plan by Christmas, and its passage would represent Republicans’ first major legislative victory since taking control of Congress and the White House in January.

The core of the tax plan, which was unveiled in final form on Friday, is a massive and permanent cut to the corporate tax rate, dropping it from 35 percent to 21 percent. Other businesses would receive large cuts, as well.

The plan would also cut individual tax rates for all income tax levels. The largest cuts would go to the wealthy, but in 2018 nearly all Americans will see their income taxes go down, according to a nonpartisan analysis of the final plan released Monday. Families earning less than $25,000 a year would receive an average tax cut of $60, while those earning more $733,000 would see an average cut of $51,000, according to the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center.

Many of the individual tax breaks are set to expire in coming years. Republicans set those expiration dates to comply with Senate limits on how much their bill could add to the nation’s deficit. They say a future Congress will extend them or make them permanent. Without that promised intervention, the measure would raise taxes on 53 percent of Americans by 2027, according to the center’s report.

The sprawling measure makes other major changes and would affect nearly every American business and household. It would restructure a complicated system of deductions, shrinking some and expanding others. The standard deduction, taken by many middle- and low-income households, would double, and a child tax credit would be expanded. Other provisions taxpayers use to reduce their bills, including a deduction on interest paid on new home mortgages and a provision allowing Americans to deduct what they pay in state and local taxes, would be shrunk.

The bill would also reduce the estate tax, a levy on inheritances paid only by the wealthiest estates. Under the bill, a couple could pass on up to $22 million in assets without paying the tax.

And it would void an Affordable Care Act requirement requiring nearly all Americans to obtain some form of health coverage or pay a penalty. The change is projected to reduce government spending by $300 billion over a decade but also eventually leave 13 million more people with no health insurance.

Republicans have touted their bill as a middle-class tax cut and promised it would produce enough economic growth to boost hiring and workers’ wages and would create enough revenue to keep it from adding to the deficit.

In an analysis of an earlier version of the bill, the Joint Committee on Taxation , Congress’s official tax scorekeeper, projected it would add $1 trillion to the deficit over a decade, even when projected economic growth is taken into account. That figure would grow substantially if the individual tax cuts were extended, and Republicans predict they will be.

The JCT projected that the earlier version of the plan would boost economic growth by 0.8 percent over a decade, far lower than the 3 percent growth Republicans on Tuesday promised their plan would unlock.

“We have not had a 3 percent economy since before the last recession,” Ryan said before the vote. “Tax reform will get us a 3 percent economy.”

Democrats unanimously oppose the plan but lack the votes to block it in either chamber. The sidelined minority’s members have spent months bashing the plan as a giveaway to corporations and the wealthy.

“It’s disgusting smash-and-grab. It’s an all-out looting of America, a wholesale robbery of the middle class,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said after the vote. “The GOP tax scam will go down, again, as one of the worst, most scandalous acts of plutocracy in our history.”

Polling suggests the public is broadly skeptical of the plan. A CNN poll released Tuesday found only 33 percent of Americans support it, with 66 percent of the country believing it does more for the wealthy than the middle class.

But Ryan said he had “no concerns whatsoever” about the bill’s polling, arguing that public support would swing in favor of the package once they see their after-tax incomes rise.

“Results are going to make this popular,” Ryan said.

