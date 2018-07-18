AUTO SAFETY

Audit faults oversight in auto recalls

A government audit faulted the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s oversight of auto safety recalls and said its “delayed action” may have delayed the expansion of a record-setting callback of millions of vehicles fitted with Takata air bag inflaters, a report made public on Wednesday said.

The Transportation Department’s Office of Inspector General said in an audit released to Congress that NHTSA’s management of vehicle recalls lacks proper oversight. The report found that in the massive Takata air bag recalls, the agency did not follow its own procedures to address low recall completion rates and that its “delayed action to investigate” complaints may have delayed the expansion of the recalls.

At least 23 deaths worldwide are linked to faulty Takata air bag inflaters, including 21 in Hondas and two in Ford vehicles. NHTSA said in a letter with the report that it did not agree with all of the findings.

— Reuters

PUERTO RICO

Utility gets third CEO in two weeks

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló named a new chief executive Wednesday to lead the U.S. territory’s power company, which has now had three top executives in two weeks as it struggles with a lack of leadership, bankruptcy and efforts to restore power to hundreds who have been in the dark since Hurricane Maria.

Electrical engineer Jose Ortiz, who was once executive director of the island’s water and sewer company, takes over the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority on July 23. He replaces a CEO who lasted only one day in the position and took over from another CEO who resigned last week after about four months on the job.

Ortiz once served as president of the power company’s board, from which five members resigned last week in an outcry over the $750,000 annual salary that a previous CEO would have earned. Ortiz will be making $250,000 annually and will receive no bonuses.

Ortiz said his priority is to rebuild Puerto Rico’s credibility to help attract foreign investment and reach a deal with creditors to resolve the agency’s $9 billion public debt.

— Associated Press

WALL STREET

SEC rule targets banks' trades in 'dark pools'

Wall Street banks will have to cough up more details on the private stock markets they run, as Securities and Exchange Commission members unanimously approved rules Wednesday that force trading venues known as “dark pools” to disclose more data and reveal potential conflicts of interest.

The SEC proposed the regulations — some of which resemble requirements for public stock exchanges — in 2015 after firms including UBS Group paid tens of millions of dollars to settle allegations that they allowed practices that benefited high-frequency traders without properly informing other clients.

Dark pools execute about 14 percent of U.S. equity volume, according to institutional brokerage firm Rosenblatt Securities. Mutual funds and other institutional investors have often used the venues to make big trades because the firms can do so without tipping off the rest of the market.

The SEC’s plan requires brokerages that operate dark pools to issue public filings that highlight conflicts, spell out how the venues might prioritize certain clients’ trades and disclose trading charges.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Online shoppers purchased more than 100 million products worldwide during Amazon.com's annual Prime Day sale this week, despite glitches on its mobile app and websites that prevented some customers from placing orders. Amazon said its sales topped those for the Prime event a year ago as well as those for Cyber Monday and Black Friday, but it gave no breakdown of the value of sales or of the scale of discounts it had applied. (Amazon chief executive Jeffrey P. Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Ford is recalling about 550,000 cars and SUVs in North America to fix a gearshift problem that could cause the vehicles to roll away unexpectedly. The recall covers certain 2013 through 2016 Fusion sedans and some 2013 and 2014 Escape small SUVs. Ford says a bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission can fall off. If this happens, the driver could shift into park but the vehicle could be in another gear. That could let the vehicle roll, increasing the risk of injury or crash. The company says it doesn't know of any crashes or injuries. Ford is advising owners to use the parking brake.

FanDuel Group said it will launch online sports betting and an Internet casino in New Jersey, hopefully in time for the start of football season. FanDuel, which is mostly owned by Ireland-based Paddy Power Betfair, will provide online sports betting with the license of the Meadowlands Racetrack and Internet gambling through its licensing affiliation with Atlantic City's Golden Nugget casino, the company said. GAN and IGT will provide the technology platform for both. Sports betting in New Jersey began last month, generating $16.4 million in bets during its first two weeks.

— From news services

Coming today

10 a.m.: Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates.

Earnings: Microsoft, Union Pacific.