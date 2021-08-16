The acquisition will be subject to approval from the Justice Department.
Monday’s announcement continues a long-term trend of publishing consolidation, with recent moves including Penguin Random House’s plan to purchase Simon & Schuster and HarperCollins’s agreement to buy Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s trade division.
— Associated Press
TECHNOLOGY
Apple says it will bring back in-store classes
Apple told U.S. and European retail staff that it plans to bring back in-person classes at its stores Aug. 30, but that plan could be delayed in some areas given the surge in coronavirus cases.
Apple opened its reservation portal for in-store classes Monday, allowing consumers to sign up for the courses in advance. The program will resume in the majority of the company’s U.S. locations, including New York stores, but not everywhere. The classes, branded “Today at Apple,” were last held in March 2020.
The company is trying to get its operations back on track after a year and a half of pandemic disruptions. Apple lifted its mask mandate in stores in June, then reinstated the requirement in recent weeks after the delta variant led to a spike in virus cases.
Apple said corporate employees will not be required to return to their offices until October at the earliest.
— Bloomberg News
Also in Business
T-Mobile on Monday acknowledged a data breach but said it had yet to determine whether any customer information was compromised, a day after an online forum alleged that personal data of more than 100 million users was leaked. The telecom operator said in a blog post that it was confident that the entry point used to access the data had been closed. It did not confirm the number of affected records. “We are conducting an extensive analysis alongside digital forensic experts to understand the validity of these claims, and we are coordinating with law enforcement,” the company said.
The biggest U.S. trade gateway with Asia is clogged with the most inbound container vessels in more than six months, threatening to extend transportation delays, bite further into margins for American importers and boost prices for consumers. Thirty-seven ships were anchored awaiting berth space outside the twin ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, Calif., as of late Sunday, the most since early February, according to officials who monitor marine traffic in San Pedro Bay. That’s almost double the length of the queue in mid-July and close to the record of 40 anchored vessels set Feb. 1.
Michael Burry’s Scion Asset Management owned bearish put contracts against 235,500 shares of ARK Innovation ETF at the end of the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing Monday. The new position was valued at almost $31 million, the filing said. The flagship exchange-traded fund of Cathie Wood and her firm Ark Investment Management lured billions in the past year after her thematic tech-focused bets trounced the market in 2020. But Wood and Ark have struggled to maintain momentum amid concerns about lofty prices and accelerating inflation. Burry was the investor made famous by the movie “The Big Short.”
Bluesky, an organization funded by Twitter to build technology aimed at fundamentally changing how social media platforms operate, on Monday announced a leader for the project nearly two years after Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey first announced it. Jay Graber, founder of a social events start-up who has also worked as a cryptocurrency developer, will lead Bluesky and is focused on hiring and setting up the group as an independent entity outside Twitter, a spokesperson said. Bluesky is seeking to introduce a new decentralized technology, the idea being that Twitter and others would become clients of Bluesky and rebuild their platforms on top of the standard, Dorsey has said.
— From news reports