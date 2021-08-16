T-Mobile on Monday acknowledged a data breach but said it had yet to determine whether any customer information was compromised, a day after an online forum alleged that personal data of more than 100 million users was leaked. The telecom operator said in a blog post that it was confident that the entry point used to access the data had been closed. It did not confirm the number of affected records. “We are conducting an extensive analysis alongside digital forensic experts to understand the validity of these claims, and we are coordinating with law enforcement,” the company said.