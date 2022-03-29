The board’s present situation index, which measures consumers’ assessment of current business and labor conditions, also rose this month to 153 from 143 in February.

However, the expectations index, based on consumers’ six-month outlook for income, business and labor market conditions, declined to 76.6 from 80.8 in February. Respondents cited higher prices — particularly gas prices — and the war in Ukraine.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The proportion of people planning to purchase homes, automobiles and major appliances over the next six months all fell as interest rates have risen, the report said.

— Associated Press

$590 million stolen through Ronin Bridge

In one of the largest crypto industry attacks ever, the Ronin Bridge that connects different blockchains revealed that hackers stole about $590 million. Computers known as nodes operated by Axie Infinity maker Sky Mavis and the Axie DAO that support the bridge — software that lets people easily convert tokens into ones that can be used on the Ronin network — were attacked. The hacker drained the bridge of 173,600 Ether and 25.5 million USDC, Ronin said. The breach happened on March 23, but was only discovered Tuesday, Ronin revealed.

Story continues below advertisement

Ronin said it’s in touch with major cryptocurrency exchanges and blockchain tracer Chainalysis to monitor the move of the stolen funds and said it’s working with law enforcement.

Advertisement

— Bloomberg News



Fed notes 'abnormal' housing market

U.S. home prices show signs of becoming “unhinged from fundamentals” like they did in the housing bubble that preceded the 2008 crash, according to a blog post by the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank.

“Our evidence points to abnormal U.S. housing market behavior for the first time since the boom of the early 2000s,” the Dallas Fed researchers wrote, citing data to measure “exuberance” on property markets that they’ve developed with scholars around the world as part of the International Housing Observatory.

Story continues below advertisement

The measure suggests that “the U.S. housing market has been showing signs of exuberance for more than five consecutive quarters through third quarter 2021,” they wrote.

The Dallas Fed researchers’ index is based on economic variables such as disposable income per capita, housing rents and long-term interest rates.

Advertisement

— Bloomberg News

The Federal Trade Commission is suing TurboTax maker Intuit, saying its ads for “free” tax filing misled consumers. The consumer protection agency said Tuesday that millions of consumers cannot actually use the free tax-prep software option — two-thirds of tax filers in 2020. They are ineligible, the agency says, if they are gig workers or earn farm income, for example. The FTC has asked a federal judge to order Intuit to stop what it said were Intuit’s deceptive ads during the rush of tax season.

Story continues below advertisement

Vietnamese electric-vehicle maker VinFast said it will start building a factory in North Carolina this year, ahead of a planned U.S. initial public offering. The plant, with an investment of as much as $2 billion, will be in Chatham County’s Triangle Innovation Point, chief executive Le Thi Thu Thuy said in a statement. It is expected to be operational in the second half of 2024. The facility will have capacity to produce 150,000 electric cars a year, and will also make electric buses and batteries, Thuy said.

Advertisement

Nielsen Holdings on Tuesday agreed to go private for $10.06 billion in a sweetened deal with private equity firms led by Elliott Management and Brookfield Asset Management, days after the TV rating firm rejected a bid from the group. The deal offers $28 for each Nielsen share, a premium of 60 percent since early March when the deal talks were first reported. Nielsen had earlier this month rejected an offer of $25.40 per share from the consortium without naming the suitors.