Worried earnings can’t get any better than they are now? Investors seem to be, with another impressive reporting season about to end and not much to show for it in stocks.

But one Wall Street constituency that usually shares the skepticism is singing a different tune. It’s analysts, who instead of slashing estimates — as they usually are during August’s dog days — are raising them briskly.

Seven months into 2018, forecasts for Standard & Poor’s 500-stock earnings next year have jumped 7.6 percent, the biggest increase since data going back to 2012 and only the second time they’ve gone up over that stretch of the calendar.

So while the never-ending din of trade wars shows no sign of abating, neither does the optimism on profits.

“We are in a peak earnings environment,” said Michael O’Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading. “You just don’t know where the peak is.”

“We have solid job creation, a strong economy, two great earnings seasons, that’s a heck of a great environment,” said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist for Leuthold Weeden Capital Management. “It’s hard to come out of this with a negative attitude. But we have to keep in mind there are a lot of looming risks.”

The U.S. treasury will sell $51 billion of three-month bills and $45 billion of six-month bills Monday. They yielded 2.03 percent and 2.23 percent in when-issued trading.