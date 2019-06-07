CORPORATIONS

Hedge fund to buy Barnes & Noble

Barnes & Noble is being acquired by a hedge fund for $476 million and will be taken private.

The national chain has been ravaged by Amazon and other online sellers, but it remains a critical outlet for publishers. (Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

On Friday, it was acquired by Elliott Management. Elliott bought Waterstones one year ago, a national British book chain that has successfully navigated through the online and e-reader revolution.

With about 630 U.S. retail stores as of last year, Barnes & Noble is smaller than when it acquired B. Dalton Bookseller in the late 1980s. Its revenue peaked in 2012, and it has fallen every year since.

It is not known if Barnes & Noble will adopt the Waterstones strategy of operating more like a large conglomerate of independent bookstores, but the combined company increases its footprint.

“Our investment in Barnes & Noble, following our investment last year in Waterstones, demonstrates our conviction that readers continue to value the experience of a great bookstore,” said Paul Best, portfolio manager and head of European private equity at Elliott.

— Associated Press

COURTS

Facebook fugitive wins reprieve from Ecuador

A New York man who spent four years on the run to avoid U.S. charges that he tried to cheat Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg out of half the company won an order from Ecuador’s president allowing him to remain in the country.

Paul Ceglia will be released from a Quito jail after President Lenín Moreno overruled his nation’s courts and denied a U.S. request that Ceglia be returned to New York. Ceglia was arrested in August in Ecuador.

In a declaration made public Friday, Moreno cited the past failure of the United States to extradite accused criminals wanted in Ecuador. Ecuador’s high court had granted the U.S. extradition request in November and affirmed it in February in an appeal.

Ceglia sued Facebook and Zuckerberg in 2010, claiming that a contract he signed with Zuckerberg in 2003 gave him 84 percent of the company. He later reduced the demand to half. Zuckerberg has said he signed an unrelated contract to do website coding for Ceglia.

U.S. prosecutors charged Ceglia with wire fraud and mail fraud in 2012, saying he forged the contract, destroyed evidence and created fake emails between himself and Zuckerberg to support his claim.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

U.S. crude explorers reduced drilling to a 15-month low as oil dipped into bear-market territory. Working American oil rigs fell by 11 this week to 789, according to data released Friday by oilfield-services provider Baker Hughes. More than half the decline happened in the Permian Basin, the biggest source of American crude. Crude futures traded in New York fell into a bear market Wednesday as they dropped to levels not seen since mid-January. The slump comes as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied suppliers prepare to discuss output controls in a matter of weeks.

Anadarko Petroleum chief executive Al Walker will receive a golden parachute worth $98 million following the oil producer's $38 billion sale to U.S. rival Occidental Petroleum. The payout is part of $300 million to be shared among six Anadarko senior executives, including president Robert Gwin and chief financial officer Ben Fink, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission published Friday. Occidental, which had been pursuing Anadarko for almost two years, trumped Chevron's competing bid last month in what will be the largest takeover in the industry for four years.