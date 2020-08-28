Authorities said Herbalife schemed from 2007 to 2016 to bribe Chinese officials with cash, entertainment, meals and travel to obtain direct selling licenses, reduce government scrutiny and suppress negative coverage by state-controlled media.

China accounted for 19 percent of Herbalife’s $4.49 billion of net sales in 2016, up from 7 percent in 2006, regulatory filings show.

The company will pay a $55.74 million criminal fine, plus $67.31 million in disgorgement and interest to resolve a related U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission civil case.

Herbalife, which has offices in Los Angeles, said it previously set aside funds for the settlement, which also requires it to upgrade compliance procedures.

Last November, U.S. prosecutors filed related corruption charges against Yanliang Li, who led Herbalife’s Chinese unit, and Hongwei Yang, who led its external affairs department. Both are Chinese citizens and remain at large.

— Reuters

RETAIL

Lord & Taylor closes all stores, website

Lord & Taylor, one of the country’s oldest department store chains, is going out of business after filing for bankruptcy earlier this month.

The retailer was sold just a year ago for $100 million to Le Tote, a San Francisco online clothing rental company, by Canadian parent Hudson’s Bay Co.

Lord & Taylor will permanently close its remaining 38 stores and shut down its website, the company said Thursday. It is currently holding going out of business sales in stores and online.

Founded as a dry goods store in 1826, Lord & Taylor has struggled for years as more people shop online and in other stores. But the pandemic has changed the way people shop, accelerating the shift to online shopping.

Since the coronavirus began to spread in the United States, several clothing sellers have gone bankrupt, including Brooks Brothers, Neiman Marcus and J.C. Penney.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

U.S. consumers increased their spending by 1.9 percent last month, a dose of support for an economy struggling to emerge from the grip of a pandemic that has held back a recovery and kept roughly 27 million people jobless. The July gain marked the third straight monthly increase in consumer spending, the primary driver of the U.S. economy, but represented a slowdown from the previous two months.

Coca-Cola on Friday joined a list of big U.S. companies laying off thousands of workers in response to the coronavirus crisis, offering voluntary deals across its businesses and promising to halve its number of operating units. The company was offering voluntary redundancy to 4,000 workers in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico and would offer similar deals in other markets, it said in a statement, while also signaling other layoffs were likely to follow.

A former executive at Mars says he was stepped on and intimidated by members of the Mars family after he took a job at another company. At one of his last presentations to the Mars board in McLean, Va., in December 2018, Jacek Szarzynski says Frank Mars "literally stamped on my foot and warned me that the family would ensure that I would come to regret quitting," according to an Aug. 20 filing. The company denied the claims, saying Szarzynski was instead trying to cover up his efforts to steal proprietary information before leaving after 24 years to join Pret Panera, a holding company for restaurant chains.