HHS Secretary Alex Azar arrives to testify before a Senate Appropriations Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies Subcommittee hearing on the proposed budget estimates and justification for FY2020 for the Health and Human Services Department on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 4, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas (Yuri Gripas/Reuters)

The Trump administration is taking steps that could delay premium spikes on Medicare prescription drug beneficiaries until after President Trump’s 2020 reelection bid.

The moves could alleviate a looming problem for Trump in key states. Individual premiums for Medicare prescription drug insurance could jump 19 percent next year under Trump’s plan to purge Medicare of the rebates that drug manufacturers pay to firms that manage pharmacy insurance.

The monthly cost to individual seniors could rise by about $6, according to government estimates. It is not a large amount but would not go unnoticed by seniors on fixed incomes.

It would also give Democrats an opening to slam Trump as insensitive to the elderly in places like Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Wisconsin — states that Trump must win to regain the White House.

The administration, citing the long lead times required to put the plan into place, took initial steps that could avoid the potential land mine. It indicated that stripping drug rebates out of the Medicare system will be disruptive and could take a year or more to put into place. It said it will conduct a “demonstration’’ to “test an efficient transition’’ in 2020 and 2021, providing time to figure out the logistics.

[Trump administration proposes big changes in how prescription drugs are priced]

Seema Verma, the administrator of the agency that manages Medicare, also advised pharmacy insurance companies to submit bids to provide Medicare drug coverage in 2020 under the old rebate rules. The new rule prohibiting the rebates is still under review and is not expected to be finalized before bids are due in eight weeks, on June 3.

“This is a huge program. To turn it on its head, without [Medicare and Medicaid] being able to say this is how we want to move this forward, is a real challenge,’’ said Tara E. Dwyer, a regulatory lawyer at the firm Mintz.

The potential for a delay arose Friday, ahead of a hearing Tuesday in the Senate Finance Committee, where executives from the prescription drug insurance industry are expected to deliver dire warnings about the financial impacts of wiping out rebates. The executives are expected to argue that premiums will jump for all seniors.

They provided a forecast of their comments Monday, the last day of public comment for Trump’s rebate rule.

“It will increase premiums for seniors, but do nothing to force drug manufacturers to lower prices,’’ CVS Health said in its comment letter. CVS Health is the umbrella organization of CVS pharmacies, the insurance giant Aetna, and CVS Caremark, its “pharmacy benefit manager’’ division, or PBM. CVS said it was not realistic to remove rebates by 2020, and maybe not even by 2022.

[Investigation of generic cartel expands to 300 drugs]

Rebates are paid by drug manufacturers to PBMs to win favorable coverage for particular brand-name drugs. The rebates, also known as discounts, have long been a target of health-care reformers who say they are a form of kickback that distorts incentives and drives up list prices on pharmaceuticals.

Trump sees lowering prescription costs as a centerpiece of his populist political and policy agenda, and he has derided PBMs as “middlemen’’ extracting money from the system unfairly.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar unveiled the proposed rule in January. Drug manufacturers would be allowed to offer discounted prices directly to consumers but would no longer be able to give rebates to the PBMs. The ban would apply to rebates in Medicare and Medicaid managed care plans, but not private, employer-based insurance.

The PBMs argue that the proceeds from rebates are used to hold down the costs of beneficiary premiums for Medicare prescription drug coverage. Eliminating rebates means premiums will rise, they contend, an assertion confirmed by the Trump administration’s own insurance actuaries. The government’s costs also will rise, by an average of $20 billion a year through 2029, or $200 billion in all.

PBMs are under fire in Congress and in state houses across the country. They are accused of squeezing independent pharmacies and offering virtual monopolies, in the form of favorable coverage for their products, to drug companies that pay big rebates.