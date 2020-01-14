Combined with feeble numbers from retailers such as Kohl’s, J.C. Penney, L Brands and Five Below, it’s shaping up to be a December some retailers would rather not remember.

Some retailers blamed a shortened holiday-selling period for their declines — there were six fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas in 2019 compared with 2018. Retailers were also boosted in 2018 by the demise of Toys R Us, but that benefit largely disappeared a year later. Other big retailers have yet to announce holiday sales results.

AD

AD

— Bloomberg News

TAXES

N.Y. gave U.S. more than it received

New York paid $26.6 billion more in federal taxes in the fiscal year ending in 2018 than it got back in federal funds, according to a report released Tuesday. That works out to 90 cents in federal funds for every tax dollar, compared with a national average of $1.21.

New York has seen a gap dating back to 2013, when it totaled $19.9 billion. Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said the balance jumped in 2018 when New Yorkers paid $4 billion more in taxes as federal spending increased by $1.5 billion.

New York is one of just seven states that sends more to the federal government than it receives, according to the comptroller’s report.

AD

Meanwhile, New York taxes are significantly higher than the national per capita, according to DiNapoli’s report, largely because of individual income taxes.

AD

— Associated Press

BANKING

JPMorgan profit jumped in 4th quarter

JPMorgan Chase posted its biggest-ever annual profit on Tuesday as its bond trading business bounced back in the last three months of the year, setting an upbeat tone for the big U.S. banks reporting this week.

Revenue rose at all but one of JPMorgan’s four main businesses. The bank’s commercial banking business was the only was to record a decline in revenue.

Revenue from bond trading jumped 86 percent from a year earlier when financial markets were suffering from a sell-off triggered by concerns over trade and global growth. Revenue from equity markets rose 15 percent to $1.5 billion.

AD

“While we face a continued high level of complex geopolitical issues, global growth stabilized . . . and resolution of some trade issues helped support client and market activity towards the end of the year,” JPMorgan chief executive Jamie Dimon said in a statement.

AD

— Reuters

Also in Business

Citigroup’s fourth-quarter profits rose by 15 percent, as the banking conglomerate benefited from a boost in trading. The New York-based bank said Tuesday that it earned a profit of $4.98 billion, or $2.15 per share, compared with a profit of $4.3 billion, or $1.65 per share, in the same period a year earlier. In Citi’s consumer group, profits rose 12 percent from a year earlier, helped by the bank’s large credit card division where more consumers borrowed and spent during the holiday season.



MGM Resorts International is selling the MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay resorts and casinos on the Las Vegas Strip to a joint venture for about $2.5 billion. The joint venture will be owned 50.1 percent by MGM Growth Properties and 49.9 percent by private-equity and real estate company Blackstone. It will also acquire the real estate assets of Mandalay Bay from MGM Growth Properties and lease both properties to MGM Resorts for an initial rent of $292 million. MGM Resorts announced in October that it was selling the real estate of Bellagio to a joint venture with Blackstone for about $4.25 billion.

— From news services

Coming today