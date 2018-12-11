HOUSING

Survey: Home builders are lowering prices

Desperate to boost sales, U.S. home builders are turning to the last resort: cutting prices.

Forty-one percent of builders reduced prices from late July through early October, up from 26 percent a year earlier, said Rob Dietz, chief economist for the National Association of Home Builders, citing a soon-to-be published survey.

The real estate market has cooled this year as higher borrowing costs cut into affordability for buyers already facing steadily rising values. Builders often try other methods to drive sales first, such as discounting upgrades or buying down mortgage rates.

On average, builders said they lowered prices by about 4 percent, Dietz said. “Price incentives are relatively small,” he said. “But they are still there and growing.”

— Bloomberg News

ENERGY

U.S. sees domestic oil production rising

The U.S. government left its forecast for domestic crude-oil production unchanged for 2019, even with prices averaging almost $11 a barrel lower than its previous estimate.

Oil producers will pump an average 12.06 million barrels a day next year, up from 10.88 million in 2018, the Energy Information Administration said in a monthly outlook.

The swift growth of American shale production has complicated efforts by OPEC and its allies to trim supply and support prices. While bottlenecks in areas such as the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico pose a risk to growth, new pipelines coming online in late 2019 and 2020 should ease that congestion. The United States will account for almost one-fifth of global petroleum liquids output next year.

— Bloomberg News

HEALTH INDUSTRY

Target settles Mass. Medicaid case

Target Corp. has agreed to pay $3 million to resolve allegations that it violated rules of Massachusetts’ Medicaid program.

Federal and Massachusetts authorities allege that Target violated federal and state False Claims Acts by automatically refilling Medicaid recipients’ prescriptions and seeking payment from Medicaid. Massachusetts is among several states that prohibit pharmacies from automatically refilling Medicaid prescriptions without the beneficiary’s explicit request.

Authorities say Target pharmacies knowingly and routinely enrolled MassHealth beneficiaries in the auto-refill program, then billed MassHealth. The practice continued until Target sold its pharmacy business to CVS Health in late 2015.

Target didn’t reply to a message seeking comment, though authorities say the company denied wrongdoing.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

U.S. wholesale prices barely rose last month as a sharp decline in the cost of gas offset pricier freight trucking services and mobile phone plans. The Labor Department said Tuesday that the producer price index — which tracks cost changes before they reach the consumer — increased 0.1 percent in November from the previous month. That's down sharply from a 0.6 percent gain in October. Wholesale prices rose 2.5 percent from a year ago, the smallest annual increase this year. The figures suggest that inflation pressures have subsided since late last year.

Delta Air Lines is barring emotional-support and service animals that are less than 4 months old, while banning all support animals from flights longer than eight hours. The changes will take effect for tickets issued on or after Dec. 18, the carrier said Monday. Passengers who bought tickets before then and who already requested to travel with an emotional-support animal will be allowed a grace period to fly as originally planned until a full ban starts Feb. 1. The changes don't affect pets that customers pay to take into the cabin in enclosed carriers.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will have to wait a little longer before it can start selling a generic version of Indivior’s Suboxone Film opioid addiction treatment, a U.S. appeals court ruled Tuesday. The sales ban will remain in force to give Indivior time to challenge a Nov. 20 appeals court decision it lost. In that ruling, a split 2-to-1 panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said a trial judge was wrong to block Dr. Reddy’s from selling a generic version of Suboxone while a patent-infringement suit is pending. The Federal Circuit said Indivior has until Dec. 20 to file a petition for rehearing in the case.

CBS has sold Television City, its Los Angeles headquarters and production facility, to real estate developer Hackman Capital Partners for $750 million, the media giant said. Shows on Television City sound stages include "The Late Late Show With James Corden" and "The Price Is Right." They will continue to be based there for at least five more years. CBS purchased the property in 1950 when it expanded operations from New York to the West Coast. Shows produced there have included "All In The Family" and "Three's Company."

— From news reports

Coming WEDNESDAY

8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases consumer price index for November.

2 p.m.: Treasury releases federal budget for November.