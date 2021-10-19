Procter & Gamble said on Tuesday it will raise prices of some of its grooming, oral and skin-care products in the United States to counter higher commodity and freight costs that are expected to take a bigger bite out of its earnings this year. The latest price increases are in addition to the mid-to-high single-digit percentage price hikes earlier this year on P&G's products including Pampers diapers and Always sanitary pads. The new price hikes are not being implemented broadly, but marked for specific items.