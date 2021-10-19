In the United States, every industry is experiencing shortages, fanning inflation.
Housing starts dropped 1.6 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.555 million units last month, the lowest level since April. Data for August was revised down to a rate of 1.580 million units from the previously reported 1.615 million units.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast starts would rise to a rate of 1.620 million units. Lumber prices are rising again after tumbling from record highs set in May. Building materials, such as windows and electric breaker boxes, are in short supply. The pandemic has upended labor market dynamics.
— Reuters
LIVE-STREAMING
Comcast to start selling smart TVs
Comcast will begin selling a line of smart TVs this week, opening a new front in the battle with Roku and Amazon to become the dominant gatekeeper of the streaming era.
Comcast has teamed up with the Chinese manufacturer Hisense to launch what it calls XClass TV. The sets go on sale this week in select Walmart stores, the company said Tuesday.
Comcast already sells set-top boxes with its operating system, called X1, baked in. It licenses the technology to cable companies in the United States and Canada. But the smart TV marks the first time the cable provider will offer products directly to consumers outside of its own territories, which include Philadelphia, Houston and Chicago.
It also means Comcast will be competing in the TV market against tech giants including South Korea’s Samsung Electronics and Vizio Holding, which is backed by Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group.
Smart TVs have become popular because they make it easier to watch services such as Netflix. Roku and Amazon sell streaming devices that connect to TV sets. Last month, Amazon introduced its first line of televisions. Roku’s software is embedded in some smart TVs. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
— Bloomberg News
Also in Business
Procter & Gamble said on Tuesday it will raise prices of some of its grooming, oral and skin-care products in the United States to counter higher commodity and freight costs that are expected to take a bigger bite out of its earnings this year. The latest price increases are in addition to the mid-to-high single-digit percentage price hikes earlier this year on P&G's products including Pampers diapers and Always sanitary pads. The new price hikes are not being implemented broadly, but marked for specific items.
Rent the Runway is aiming for a valuation of as much as $1.5 billion in its U.S. initial public offering, as the fashion rental company looks to cash in on rising interest in pre-owned clothing. The company, founded in 2009, lets users rent and shop secondhand clothes and accessories such as handbags and jewelry in more than 18,000 styles from more than 750 designer brands. It also allows customers to rent and shop home goods.
Snap said on Tuesday it is launching a studio to help brands create augmented-reality advertising and experiences, part of a move to popularize the use of technology that can overlay computer-generated images onto a person's view of the real world. The owner of photo messaging app Snapchat first became popular with young users for its early forms of AR, such as photo filters that could superimpose dog ears onto a person's photo, or add a dancing hot dog to a video. Snap has since staked its future on advancing the technology, launching AR-enabled eyewear and acquiring start-ups.
— From news services