Home building rose 6.3 percent in June

Royal Dutch Shell said it will appeal a ruling by a Dutch court that ordered it to cut its carbon emissions by 45 percent over the next decade. Shell has said it will speed up its energy transition plans in response to the order but is looking to overturn it so it can stick to its own climate timetable. The May 26 decision by a trio of judges in The Hague did not consider Shell’s detailed updated energy transition strategy released more than five weeks before the verdict, the company said Tuesday.