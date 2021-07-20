Home building rose 6.3 percent in June

Applications for building permits, which are used to forecast future activity, declined 5.1 percent in June to a seasonally adjusted rate of 1.59 million units. Applications for permits declined in all four regions.
Supply chain problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic have hamstrung builders, which have faced material shortages and inflated prices for lumber, though the latter has moderated somewhat, at least at the wholesale level.
— Associated Press
DIGITAL PAYMENT
Venmo removes its global social feed
Venmo is ditching its global social feed, making it so users can no longer see payments between people they do not know.
The app, owned by PayPal, will continue to allow users to see transactions among friends, according to a blog post Tuesday. The move comes after Venmo’s customer base swelled to 70 million during the pandemic.
Venmo has for years faced criticism over its privacy controls. At times, the app’s default setting was to make transactions public, and it was easy to find users’ friend lists. That issue came to a head in May, when BuzzFeed News uncovered President Biden’s Venmo account and his network of friends on the app.
The app recently started allowing customers to choose whether they want their friend list to be public, viewable by friends or entirely private, the blog post said. Customers can also now choose whether they want to have their profile show up on other users’ friend lists.
— Bloomberg News
CRYPTOCURRENCY
E.U. eyes anonymous transactions in plan
The European Union is proposing to prohibit anonymous cryptocurrency transactions as part of a broader plan to combat money laundering and terrorism financing.
The E.U. plan unveiled Tuesday includes proposals to boost the supervision of financial transactions, including creating a new E.U. body to supervise risky financial institutions and prohibiting cash transactions higher than $11,800.
In particular, the E.U. would ban anonymous crypto asset wallets, according to an E.U. fact sheet, with the European Commission saying that systems such as bitcoin should be governed by the same rules as regular bank wire transfers.
The package would have to be approved by the European Parliament and the European Council.
The E.U. said its aim is to make the new anti-money-laundering body operational starting in 2024.
— Bloomberg News
Also in Business
YouTube launched a new way for video creators to earn money from fans through a feature called “Super Thanks” as the Alphabet streaming service looks to attract more content-makers. Fans can purchase Super Thanks at four price points, from $2 to $50, as a way to support their favorite YouTube channels, the company said in a statement Tuesday. After a purchase on a video page, a highlighted comment will appear in the comment section, allowing the creator to respond to the fan’s gift.
Square on Tuesday announced Square Banking, a new line of financial features for small businesses that includes checking and savings accounts. The checking accounts will link to a business’s Square debit card and have “no account minimums, overdraft fees, or recurring fees,” according to the company. The savings accounts, insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., are similarly free of fees and balance requirements and offer a 0.5 percent annual yield.
Royal Dutch Shell said it will appeal a ruling by a Dutch court that ordered it to cut its carbon emissions by 45 percent over the next decade. Shell has said it will speed up its energy transition plans in response to the order but is looking to overturn it so it can stick to its own climate timetable. The May 26 decision by a trio of judges in The Hague did not consider Shell’s detailed updated energy transition strategy released more than five weeks before the verdict, the company said Tuesday.
— From news services