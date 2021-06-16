Florida Power & Light imploded the towering chimney stack of its last coal-fired generating plant on Wednesday, a milestone in its transition to cleaner energy sources. Puffs of smoke came from the base of the 495-foot stack and then it fell to the side in one piece, kicking up a large cloud of dust as it smashed into the ground. The plant was built in 1995, and FPL purchased it in 2016. It shut the plant down more than two years ago.