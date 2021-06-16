Housing has been one of the standout performers during the pandemic-triggered recession. But many economists believe that the surge in home building and sales over the past year may begin to slow, especially for single-family homes.
Builders are getting one break. Lumber prices, which surged to record levels this year, have started to come down.
Rising material prices and supply chain shortages were blamed for a drop in builder confidence this month. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo survey reported this week that builder confidence had dropped two points to 81 in June, still a high level.
For May, the 3.6 percent rise reflected a 4.2 percent increase in single-family home construction to a rate of 1.1 million units and a 4 percent increase in construction of apartments, which climbed to a rate of 465,000 units.
RETAIL
Google opening its first store in New York City
Google will open its first retail store in New York City, highlighting the Internet giant’s effort to promote its consumer hardware devices.
The store, in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, will open to the public Thursday, the company said Wednesday in a blog post. The shop, which is a block from rival Apple’s 14th Street store, occupies part of the first floor of Google’s New York offices.
The store was designed like a social space, with sitting areas, tables and other furniture.
Jason Rosenthal, Google’s vice president of direct channels and membership, declined to comment on whether the tech giant would open additional stores.
AUTO INDUSTRY
GM to build two new U.S. battery factories
General Motors will raise its spending on electric and autonomous vehicles and add two U.S. battery factories as it gambles that consumers will eagerly switch from gasoline to the new technology.
In the announcements Wednesday, GM wouldn’t give details about where it will build the plants, but Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said they would be similar in size to two factories now under construction in Lordstown, Ohio, and Spring Hill, Tenn. Those factories each will employ more than 1,000 workers and cost about $2.3 billion.
Apple boss Tim Cook took aim Wednesday at proposed European rules meant to curb the power of U.S. tech giants, saying they could pose security and privacy risks to iPhones. Cook, in his first public comments about the Digital Markets Act proposed by E.U. antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager, said parts were good but others were not. He said he feared that the draft rules would lead to more installing of apps that do not come via Apple’s App Store, or “side-loading.”
Florida Power & Light imploded the towering chimney stack of its last coal-fired generating plant on Wednesday, a milestone in its transition to cleaner energy sources. Puffs of smoke came from the base of the 495-foot stack and then it fell to the side in one piece, kicking up a large cloud of dust as it smashed into the ground. The plant was built in 1995, and FPL purchased it in 2016. It shut the plant down more than two years ago.
Waymo, Alphabet’s self-driving car unit, said it raised $2.5 billion in a recent funding round to help advance its technology and replace a management team rocked by departures. This spring, Waymo had been talking to outside investors about raising as much as $4 billion, Bloomberg News has reported. But the Google sibling has lost six key executives in rapid succession since February, including the chief executive officer, the chief financial officer and several lieutenants, raising questions about its strategy and competitive strength.
