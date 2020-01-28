Price increases remain modest: They fell to a seven-year low in July before picking up last fall. The number of homes for sale plummeted 8.5 percent last year to 1.4 million. That represents a three-month supply at the current sales pace, the lowest on records dating to 1982.

And mortgage rates fell to a three-month low last week and are far below their levels of a year ago. That helps make purchasing a home more affordable, even as home prices rise nearly at the same pace as wages.

Home values have fully recovered from the housing bust and have moved even higher. The 20-city index is nearly 6 percent above its 2006 peak, though that figure is not adjusted for inflation.

Associated Press

CYBERSECURITY

Wawa customer data compromised

Credit and debit card information from customers of the food and gasoline chain Wawa is being sold online, according to the fraud intelligence company Gemini Advisory.

The breach “ranks among the largest payment card breaches of 2019, and of all time,” because it potentially affected 850 stores and 30 million payment records, Gemini said in a report Tuesday.

The news follows Wawa’s announcement in December that payment processors in its stores had been compromised.

Gemini discovered that data from cards used at Wawa — many of which belong to U.S. financial institutions — is available for sale on Joker’s Stash, a notorious online marketplace where credit and debit card information is bought and sold.

Data on almost 100,000 cards became available Monday, but Joker’s Stash claimed it had data from 30 million cards of Wawa customers, according to Gemini. It is likely that Joker’s Stash will release additional card data in batches over the next 12 to 18 months, Gemini co-founder Andrei Barysevich said in an email.

Bloomberg News

EMPLOYMENT

3M to lay off 1,500 worldwide

A profound slump in manufacturing and a trade war that has slowed economic growth in China has led to a second round of layoffs at 3M, the Minnesota company that, in addition to Post-it notes, makes industrial coatings and ceramics.

The 1,500 job cuts come on top of the 2,000 jobs the company trimmed less than a year ago.

The latest round equates to about 1.5 percent of 3M’s global workforce, and chief executive Michael Roman said the cuts will occur across all business groups and geographies. “We continued to face softness in certain end markets, namely China, automotive and electronics, which impacted overall growth,” he said.

3M, a Dow component, is also wrestling with the environmental cleanup associated with some of its products, including PFAS. PFAS chemicals are used in firefighting foam, nonstick pots and pans, water-repellent clothing and many other household and personal items. Studies have associated certain PFAS chemicals with increased risk of cancer and damage to organs such as the liver and thyroid.

The company earned $969 million, or $1.66 per share, in the fourth quarter.

Associated Press

Also in Business

Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods rose in December as a jump in demand for military aircraft offset a sharp decline in commercial aircraft that reflected Boeing’s problems with its 737 Max. The Commerce Department said Tuesday that orders for durable goods rose 2.4 percent in December, the strongest showing since August. However, excluding defense, new orders would have fallen 2.5 percent. The category that tracks business investment plans dropped 0.9 percent, the biggest decline since a 1.1 percent setback in April.

Pfizer reported a $337 million loss in its fourth quarter after it shifted its consumer health business into a joint venture last year. The company narrowly missed Wall Street’s profit expectations. The biggest U.S. drugmaker on Tuesday reported net loss of 6 cents per share. In the year-earlier quarter, Pfizer lost $394 million, or 7 cents per share. Adjusted earnings of $3.11 billion just missed the $3.24 billion expected by analysts surveyed by FactSet.

Auto parts supplier BorgWarner is acquiring Delphi Technologies in an all-stock deal valued at approximately $3.3 billion, partly to help strengthen its power electronics products. BorgWarner president and chief executive Frédéric Lissalde will lead the combined company, which will be based at BorgWarner’s headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich. The transaction is targeted to close in the second half of the year. It still needs approval from Delphi Technologies shareholders.

From news reports

Coming today

10 a.m.: National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for December.

2 p.m.: Federal Reserve policymakers release statement.