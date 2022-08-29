Gift Article Share

Honda, LG to team up on U.S. battery plant Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Honda Motor and South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution will spend $4.4 billion to build a new battery plant in the United States as the Japanese carmaker seeks to phase out fossil fuel vehicles completely by 2040. The facility will have an annual capacity of about 40 gigawatt-hours with mass production slated to start at the end of 2025, Honda said Monday in a company filing. The duo will set up a joint venture this year in which Honda will hold a 49 percent stake by investing $1.7 billion. Construction is expected to start by early 2023.

The location of the plant is not decided. Bloomberg News reported in June that Ohio is a front-runner, and the Japanese firm already has carmaking plants there.

Carmakers around the world are scrambling to build electric vehicle (EV) battery plants in North America by partnering with Asian battery makers. Panasonic Holdings, which supplies electric car batteries to Tesla, is in talks to invest $4 billion in a battery plant in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported last week. Korean battery makers also have a slew of plans for battery plants in the United States, constructing four for General Motors, two for Stellantis and three for Ford Motor.

Honda meanwhile plans to spend $36 billion on its push into EVs over the next decade by launching some 30 new models, one of the most aggressive expansions of electrification in Japan. The new plant will produce pouch-type cells for Honda and Acura’s EVs.

— Bloomberg News

FTC sues data broker over geolocation sales

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has sued Kochava, a data broker it alleges sells consumers’ mobile geolocation data that could be used to track visits to abortion providers, addiction-recovery centers or other sensitive locations.

The agency voted 4-1 to file the complaint in Idaho federal court, with Republican Commissioner Noah Phillips dissenting.

The suit comes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade. In the weeks since, 12 states have criminalized abortion and six have put time limits on the procedure. Last week, new bans went into effect in Idaho and Tennessee, and in Texas abortion is now considered a felony punishable by life in prison.

Privacy and reproductive rights advocates have warned that data collected from mobile health apps or online search information could be used to build a case against people seeking abortions or health-care professionals and others who assist them.

The FTC alleges that Kochava’s data put consumers at risk, letting buyers purchase time-stamped location data with few restrictions on its usage.

Kochava didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kochava describes itself as an Idaho-based mobile analytics company. The company preemptively sued the FTC this month, alleging the agency misunderstands its business and that consumers can opt out of geolocation data collection.

— Bloomberg News

Western technology companies, including Ericsson and Nokia, announced plans for complete exits from Russia on Monday, following Dell last week, as the pace of withdrawals accelerates. Ericsson said it will gradually withdraw from Russia over the coming months, while its Finnish rival Nokia said it also plans to exit its Russian business by the end of the year. Switzerland-based Logitech International also said it will wind down its remaining activities in Russia, having suspended its operations in March. More Western companies are selling or withdrawing from their Russian businesses, having initially halted operations after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Dutch medical device maker Philips said Monday it has expanded an earlier recall of some respiratory machines to a total of 1,700 devices globally becuase of possible contamination of a plastic component with a non-compatible material. The company's subsidiary Philips Respironics has not received any reports of patient harm from the issue. The 1,700 devices include 386 in the United States, Philips said. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration first announced the recall Monday, saying that if the plastic is in the device motor of the bi-level positive airway pressure (BiPAP) machines, it may release certain chemicals of concern called volatile organic compounds.

— From news services

