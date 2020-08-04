The largest recall covers nearly 608,000 Odysseys from 2018 to 2020, the 2019 and 2020 Passports and the 2019-2021 Pilots. Honda says critical dashboard functions such as the speedometer, engine oil light and gear position can fail to display because of faulty software.

Another recall covers almost a half-million Odysseys and Passports from 2019 and 2020 and Pilots from 2019-2021. Incorrect software programming can stop the rear camera displays from working.

The third recall covers more than 324,000 2018-2020 Odysseys. Water can get into the outer door handle cables for the sliding doors. It can freeze in low temperatures and keep the doors from latching properly.

The fourth recall includes more than 212,000 2019 and 2020 Odysseys for another water problem.

— Associated Press

CYBERSECURITY

Teen pleads not guilty

in Twitter hack

A Florida teen pleaded not guilty to charges that he hacked more than 100 high-profile Twitter accounts as part of a cryptocurrency scam by duping the social media company’s employees.

Graham Ivan Clark, 17, was charged last week with posting messages on behalf of notable businesspeople, celebrities and politicians, including former president Barack Obama, Amazon CEO and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and luring additional victims into sending him bitcoin donations of more than $100,000.

Two others were charged with helping Clark by serving as brokers on the sale of compromised accounts.

Clark entered the plea to more than 30 charges filed against him on Tuesday in state court in Tampa before Judge Christopher Nash, according to court records. He is scheduled to appear on Wednesday for a hearing on his request to change the amount of his bail bond and the conditions of his release.

The defendants were allegedly part of a subculture of hackers dedicated to stealing, buying and selling online accounts with desirable user names.

— Bloomberg News

WALL STREET

Warren seeks

insider trading probe

Sen. Elizabeth Warren wants U.S. regulators to examine possible insider trading and disclosure violations involving Eastman Kodak after the former film company’s shares soared when it announced a surprise foray into generic drugs with help from a $765 million government loan.

In a letter dated Tuesday, Warren asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to examine trading before Kodak’s July 28 announcement. On July 27, volume in the company’s shares surged and the stock rose about 20 percent. The stock had jumped more than 500 percent by the end of last week.

“This is just the latest example of unusual trading activity involving a major Trump administration decision,” Warren (D-Mass.) wrote.

The company intends to cooperate with any potential inquiries, a Kodak representative said. SEC spokeswoman Judith Burns declined to comment.

Warren conceded that the rise in the stock price on July 27 may have been triggered by news sources in Rochester, N.Y. — where Kodak is based — sharing embargoed information about the government loan via Twitter. But she questioned whether such reports may have been prompted by a violation of a rule that requires public companies to release material information to all investors at the same time.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, is stepping aside and will be replaced in the most prominent marketing job in the electronics industry by Greg Joswiak. Schiller, 60, who has been at Apple since 1987, will move to an “Apple Fellow” role, the company said Tuesday in a statement. Joswiak, a veteran leader in the product marketing organization, is being promoted to Schiller’s position, Apple said. In Schiller’s new role, he will continue to oversee the App Store and Apple events, and will report to chief executive Tim Cook.

EasyJet is seeing a stronger-than-anticipated rebound in passenger demand, prompting it to accelerate the addition of flights. The stock rose the most in two months after the carrier said Tuesday that its aircraft flew 84 percent full in July. With bookings for late summer ahead of projections, the carrier will operate at 40 percent capacity in the quarter through September, up from the planned 30 percent.