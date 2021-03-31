The company says the impeller, the rotating part of the pump, could be defective. It says it has no reports of crashes or injuries.

Owners will be notified by mail in late May, and dealers will replace the fuel pumps free.

In addition to the 2018 and 2019 CR-V, the recall covers the 2019 and 2020 Accord, the 2019 Civic Coupe, Sedan and Type R, the 2019 and 2020 Civic Hatchback, the 2019 Fit, the 2019 HR-V, the 2019 and 2020 Insight, and the 2019 Odyssey, Passport, Pilot and Ridgeline. Acura models include the 2019 ILX and the 2019 and 2020 MDX, RDX and TLX.

AD

AD

— Associated Press

HOUSING

Pending home sales plunged in February

The number of Americans who signed contracts to buy homes last month fell by the most since last year’s virus outbreak sent the economy into free fall.

The National Association of Realtors’ index of pending home sales tumbled 10.6 percent to 110.3 in February, its lowest level since May of last year.

Combined with a 2.4 percent dip in January, contract signings are now 0.5 percent behind where they were last year after eight straight months of year-over-year gains. Contract signings are considered a barometer of purchases that will take place in the next two months.

Even though interest rates have ticked up recently, economists have been optimistic that housing will bounce back in coming months. Rising demand has been fueled by Americans who have been cooped up as the coronavirus pandemic drags on past the one-year mark.

AD

AD

— Associated Press

RETAIL

Kimberly-Clark to hike prices on products

Kimberly-Clark said on Wednesday that it would raise prices for a majority of its products, including tissues and diapers, sold in the United States and Canada to offset rising commodity costs.

The company makes several pulp-based products such as Cottonelle toilet paper, Kleenex facial tissue and Kotex feminine hygiene products, and has seen a surge in demand for the products during the pandemic, especially lockdowns that drove consumers to clean out supermarket shelves.

Kimberly-Clark said the price increases, in the mid- to high single digits, will be effective in late June and affect its baby and child care, adult care and Scott bathroom tissue businesses.

AD

Consumer product companies have been pressured by increases in costs of raw materials such as pulp, recycled fiber and resins, even as hygiene and cleaning products remain in demand.

AD

— Reuters

Also in Business

Real estate brokerage Compass downsized its U.S. initial public offering by half. The New York-based company, led by former Goldman Sachs banker Robert Reffkin, said in a Wednesday filing that it now plans to seek up to $475 million by offering 25 million shares at $18 to $19 a share. It had targeted to raise as much as $936 million, marketing 36 million shares at $23 to $26 each. Compass's software helps real estate agents with marketing and customer-relationship management.

AD

Apple says it will build a battery-based renewable energy storage facility in central California near a solar energy installation that already provides energy for all its facilities in the state. Apple said Wednesday that the project will store 240 megawatt-hours of energy, or enough to power more than 7,000 homes for one day. It is located next to the California Flats solar installation in southeastern Monterey County. The site sends 130 megawatts of electricity directly to Apple's California facilities during daylight hours but does not provide power after dark.

— From news reports

Coming today