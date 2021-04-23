Automakers around the globe are rushing into the EV sector as the industry shifts to electrification and self-driving cars. Among them, Jaguar Land Rover has vowed to go fully electric by 2025, and Volvo by 2030. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 46 percent by 2030 from 2013 ahead of the global climate summit hosted by President Biden.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“It will be an uphill struggle,” Mibe said at a news briefing Friday, noting that Honda’s EV sales are less than 1 percent of its total in Japan. “It’ll be about how early we can build a structure that lets us make profits.”

Honda’s new goals include EVs accounting for 40 percent of sales in North America and China by 2030 and 80 percent by 2035. It has a 20 percent goal for Japan by 2030 and 80 percent by 2035. Japan’s target is different because it is a huge consumer of hybrids, Mibe said. The carmaker wants to achieve an operating profit margin of 7 percent even as it shifts to EVs, he said.

— Bloomberg News

AVIATION

Alphabet's Wing seeks drone use expansion

Alphabet’s Wing Aviation unit asked the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration to waive some drone rules, a move that would allow it expand operations beyond a small city in Virginia, the FAA said in a notice on Friday.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Since 2019, Wing has provided several thousand direct-to-home and on-demand delivery services to residents in Christiansburg, Va.

“Wing is now seeking to expand and improve upon these operations to serve additional communities,” Wing said in asking the FAA for exemptions from some drone rules. The agency said it would accept public comments on the petition before making a decision.

Wing told the FAA it has recently “made substantial investments designed to increase both the safety and capacity” of U.S.-based drone operations. It has been accident-free for more than 17 months.

Wing wants FAA approval to consolidate remote pilot operations from local facilities “to regional operations facilities that are capable of safely controlling a larger number of aircraft simultaneously.”

Story continues below advertisement

Wing said as its expands operations, it plans to use a derivative of the current version “that has been shown to be reliable in commercial operations and is highly similar in its operational characteristics.” But it needs FAA permission “to identify and allow this alternative aircraft version.”

Advertisement

New FAA rules officially took effect on Wednesday allowing for small drones to fly over people and at night without obtaining government waivers.

— Reuters

Also in Business

U.S. factory activity powered ahead in early April, though manufacturers increasingly struggled to source raw materials and other inputs as a reopening economy leads to a boom in domestic demand, which could slow momentum in the months ahead. The flow of strong economic data continued with another report on Friday showing new home sales racing to a more than 14-1/2-year high in March. The economy is being boosted by the White House's massive $1.9 trillion covid pandemic rescue package and increased vaccinations.

Story continues below advertisement

General Motors will double its commitment to spending with Black-owned media to 4 percent of its ad budget next year with a target of reaching 8 percent by 2025, the U.S. automaker said on Friday. GM said it will spend 2 percent of this year's budget in that sector. GM cut its advertising and promotional spending last year by about $1 billion to $2.7 billion, according to the Detroit company's annual report. Wahl told Reuters earlier in April its spending would return to normal levels following cuts during the coronavirus pandemic.